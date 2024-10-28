Top events on October 28: Adani Power, BHEL Q2 results, Tata Airbus project inauguration, and more

Top events on October 28: PM Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez will attend a roadshow in Vadodara and are slated to inaugurate the Tata-Airbus project. Other events include a special call auction for investment holding companies, and Q2 results by Adani Power, BHEL among others.

Livemint, Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published28 Oct 2024, 07:04 AM IST
Top events on October 28: Adani Power, BHEL Q2 results, Tata Airbus project inauguration, more
Top events on October 28: Adani Power, BHEL Q2 results, Tata Airbus project inauguration, more

Top events on October 28: From PM Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez's presence at the roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat today, to special call auction for nine holdcos, Q2 results of BHEL, Adani Power, and other companies, a host of events are lined up. Mint brings you a list

Vadodara gears up to welcome PM Modi, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez

Around 33 roads in Vadodara, Gujarat, will remain blocked from 6 am today, October 28, for the upcoming roadshow, in which PM Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez will participate. Heavy VVIP movement is expected, with Union Ministers, delegations and special business invitees also arriving in Vadodara. The Prime Ministers are likely to inaugurate the Tata-Airbus project, and hold discussions.

Also Read | PM Modi, Spanish PM Sanchez to launch C-295 aircraft facility in Vadodara

Special auction call for select investment holdings

Stock exchanges will conduct a special call auction for select investment holding companies (holdcos), today, October 28, following the new framework introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for price discovery. The special pre-open session will be held for nine holding companies including Pilani Investments, Kalyani Investments, TVS Holdings, and Maharashtra Scooters. The subsequent list for the special window is to be updated later, the exchanges informed.

Ajanta Pharma Board meeting today

Ajanta Pharma is likely to hold a board meeting today, October 28, 2024, to consider the first interim dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The board will also review the company's second-quarter results.

Quarter 2 results

Over 30 companies, including Ambuja Cement, JSW Infra, Adani Power, BHEL, among others, are scheduled to release their financial results for the July-September quarter for FY 24-25 today.

Also Read | ICICI Bank beats sector headwinds with robust Q2

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to file nomination

Maharashtra CM, and Shiv Sena faction leader Eknath Shinde is scheduled to file his nomination today, October 28 for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. On Sunday, the party released a second list of 20 candidates. The Shinde faction has fielded former Congress LS MP and currently Shiv Sena RS MP Milind Deora from Worli assembly seat against sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Also Read | Sena vs Sena UBT in Worli: Milind Deora fielded against Aaditya Thackeray

Ajit Pawar to file nomination

Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to file his nomination today for the Baramati Assembly seat for the upcoming Maharashtra Polls. There could be traffic disruptions in parts of the city as candidates are geared up to file their nomination, along with their supporters.

Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to arrive in Wayanad today for a two-day campaign (Oct 27-28) for the upcoming Lok Sabha byelection. During her visit, Priyanka is likley to cover all seven assembly segments in the constituency.

 

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 07:04 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTop events on October 28: Adani Power, BHEL Q2 results, Tata Airbus project inauguration, and more

