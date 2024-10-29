Top events on October 29: Adani Ports, Edelweiss Q2 results; Dhanteras; IndiGo’s new flight, Ayurveda Day, and more

Top events on October 29 include the launch of Ayushman Bharat benefits for seniors, Q2 results from multiple companies including Edelweiss, Adani Ports and others.

Livemint, Reported By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published29 Oct 2024, 07:46 AM IST
Top events on October 29: From Adani Ports, Edelweiss and other companies' Quarter 2 results, Dhanteras 2024 celebrations, IndiGo Airlines' new flight, to expansion of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna for senior citizens, a host of events are lined up for today. 

Ayushman Bharat for senior citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to expand the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-Pmjay) coverage to senior citizens aged 70 and above. People belonging to families already covered under the scheme, will get coverage up to 5 lakh per year.

Adani Ports, Cipla, Edelweiss to release Q2 results

Over 30 companies including Adani Ports, Edelweiss, Cipla are scheduled to release their results for the July-September quarter of FY25.

Dhanteras 2024

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated today, October 29. Dhanteras, or Dhanatrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival, which celebrates spiritual triumph.

Infosys announces interim dividend

Tech giant Infosys had informed the exchanges that its board of directors declared an interim dividend of 21 per equity share for eligible shareholders. The company has also fixed the record date for today, October 29, with the payout scheduled for November 8, 2024.

UPSC aspirants death: Delhi Court to take cognizance of chargesheet

The Delhi's Rouse Avenue court, today, will take cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case pertains to the deaths of three UPSC aspirants who drowned in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi on July 27, 2024.

India to celebrate Ayurveda Day 2024

PM Modi has announced that today, October 29 would be celebrated as Ayurveda Day in150 countries across the globe. The PM is expected to launch, inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects, worth around 12,850 crore, related to the health sector around 12:30 pm today.

Indigo Airlines' new flight

Budget carrier Indigo is likely to start its Nashik-Indore-Jaipur flight service from October 29. According to the schedule, the flight will take off from Jaipur at 11.20am and reach Nashik at 2.20pm. It will then depart from Nashik at 2.40pm for the return journey and arrive in Jaipur at 5.30pm.

'Run for Unity' in Delhi for Rashtriya Ekta Divas

On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, a ‘run for Unity’ is set to take place today, on October 29, in Delhi. Although Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary falls on October 31, this time, it is being celebrated across India on Tuesday, October 29, as announced by Prime Minister Modi during Mann Ki Baat address.

 

 

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 07:46 AM IST
