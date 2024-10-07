Top Events on October 7: The day is set to witness significant events, including the ‘Vikas Saptah’ in Gujarat, the opening of Garuda IPO, Home Minister Amit Shah's security review meeting on Naxal menace-hit states, and the release of Vedang Raina's ‘Jigra’ title track.
Top Events on October 7: Today's agenda is packed with high-profile events, including Vikas Saptah in Gujarat, the opening of Garuda IPO and Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting to review security in states affected by Naxal menace, to the release of Vedang Raina's ‘Jigra’ title track. Let's take a look at significant economic, political and sports events lined up for October 7.
A Vikas Saptah will be held in Gujarat to mark the anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony as the 14th Chief Minister of Gujarat. PM Modi took the oath as Gujarat CM on October 7 in 2001. A press release stated, “To celebrate and highlight this multifaceted development journey and the success of good governance under Narendra Modi, a Vikas Saptah will be celebrated every year throughout the state from October 7 to October 15, 2024."
Today is Vice-Chancellor Ajit Ranade's last day at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Pune, as VC. As per an interim relief order of the Bombay High Court. Ajit Ranade, an eminent economist, was removed from the position of GIPE vice-chancellor last month. The development came after a fact-finding committee set up by EAC-PM chairman Debroy found that his appointment violated University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. The VC got interim relief after he approached the High Court to challenge his termination order.
The title track of Vedang Raina's upcoming film ‘Jigra’ will be unveiled today. The film starring Alia Bhatt marks Vedang Raina's second appearance on screen, following his debut in 'The Archies' last year.' The Vasan Bala directorial is presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions. 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.
England versus Pakistan: The first Test cricket match will begin today in Multan. The second Test match will also be held in Multan on October 15, and the final Test is scheduled to be held in in Rawalpindi from October 24 to 28.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a meeting today to review security measures in states affected by the Naxal menace.
Garuda Construction IPO opens for anchor investors today. It will open for public offering and for subscription on October 8. According to a Business Today report, the IPO is set to raise ₹173 crore through fresh equity and ₹90 crore through an offer for sale (OFS). Meanwhile, the price range has been set between ₹92 and ₹95 per share.
Today is Income Tax audit deadline and those who fail to submit tax audit report would have to pay a fine. A penalty of ₹1.5 lakh, or 0.5% of the total sales, whichever is lower, will be slapped on those who fail to meet the deadline.
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in India: This marks his first bilateral visit to the country. He landed in India on Sunday and was received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. Muizzu's delegation includes nearly a dozen ministers and senior officials.