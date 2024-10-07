Top Events on October 7: Today's agenda is packed with high-profile events, including Vikas Saptah in Gujarat, the opening of Garuda IPO and Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting to review security in states affected by Naxal menace, to the release of Vedang Raina's ‘Jigra’ title track. Let's take a look at significant economic, political and sports events lined up for October 7.

