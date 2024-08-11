Top events today, Aug 11: Hindenburg report, Olympics 2024 closing ceremony, NEET PG 2024 exam, more

On August 11, major events include, the closing ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024 where Indian team will be represented by Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh; the new and explosive Hindenburg report is likely rattle some political circles

Riya R Alex
Published11 Aug 2024, 07:21 AM IST
Top events of the day: Reactions expected to the allegations against SEBI chairperson
Top events of the day: Reactions expected to the allegations against SEBI chairperson(PTI)

Today on August 11, major events are scheduled including Maratha reservation rally, introduction of new HYV seeds, reactions to the allegations against the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from the Hindenburg Research and much more. NEET PG 2024 exam will also be held today.

PM Modi to release new HYV seeds of coconut and cocoa

On August 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be releasing two new coconut and two cocoa high yield variety seeds developed by the ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod. The event will take place at the Bharat Ratna C Subramaniam Auditorium, NASC Complex in New Delhi.The two varieties of coconuts are ‘Kalpa Suvarna’ and ‘Kalpa Shatabdi’ and two types of cocoa are ‘VTL CH1’ and ‘VTL CH2’. This comes as a part ofthe government’s initiative to release 109 high-yielding and climate resilient varieties of seeds, as Mint reported earlier.

Also Read | Sebi chief denies Hindenburg allegations as ‘baseless, devoid of any truth’

Hindenburg report

Hindenburg Research on Saturday, August 10, alleged that the SEBI chairperson had investments in offshore funds that had links with the Adani group. This controversy is expected to bring different political reactions today.

NEET PG 2024 exam today

The NEET PG 2024 exam will be conducted today on August 11 as per the schedule after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of exams on Friday, August 9. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts, from 9 am-12.30 pm while the second shift is from 3.30 pm to 7 pm.

According to the plea seeking postponement of exams, the candidates claimed that they have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient to reach. The apex court said that it can't put the careers of two lakh candidates by rescheduling the exams. NEET PG 2024 was initially scheduled for June 23 but was postponed as a precautionary measure with the ongoing NEET UG controversy.

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates August 11, 2024: Hindenburg news: Congress demands Centre to ‘eliminate all conflicts…’; TMC asks ‘will CBI, ED file cases?’

Olympics 2024 closing ceremony

Pistol shooter Manu Bhaker and hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will be India's joint flagbearer at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 11. Sreejesh retired from the game after India's bronze medal-winning feat in Hockey.

Maratha reservation rally

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil will conduct a rally on August 11, putting forth his demands of reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category. The rally is organized by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Foreign Secretary visit to Nepal

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will pay a two-day visit to Nepal from August 11 to 12. This will be his first trip after assuming charge in the office. “Foreign Secretary's upcoming visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its Neighborhood First policy,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

Also Read | Hindenburg’s new report alleges SEBI chief, husband owned stake in offshore firm

Dubai will celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day

Dubai will be celebrating Pakistan's 77th Independence Day by organising a grand celebration on August 11.

The event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre with around 10,000 people and with events featuring cultural performances, musical shows, and traditional activities aiming to portray the rich heritage and contributions of the Pakistani community to the UAE's development.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 07:21 AM IST
HomeNewsTop events today, Aug 11: Hindenburg report, Olympics 2024 closing ceremony, NEET PG 2024 exam, more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.000.00
      Chennai
      70,847.000.00
      Delhi
      70,987.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue