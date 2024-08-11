Top events today, Aug 11: Hindenburg report, Olympics 2024 closing ceremony, NEET PG 2024 exam, more

Today on August 11, major events are scheduled including Maratha reservation rally, introduction of new HYV seeds, reactions to the allegations against the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from the Hindenburg Research and much more. NEET PG 2024 exam will also be held today.

PM Modi to release new HYV seeds of coconut and cocoa On August 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be releasing two new coconut and two cocoa high yield variety seeds developed by the ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod. The event will take place at the Bharat Ratna C Subramaniam Auditorium, NASC Complex in New Delhi.The two varieties of coconuts are ‘Kalpa Suvarna’ and ‘Kalpa Shatabdi’ and two types of cocoa are ‘VTL CH1’ and ‘VTL CH2’. This comes as a part ofthe government’s initiative to release 109 high-yielding and climate resilient varieties of seeds, as Mint reported earlier.

Hindenburg report Hindenburg Research on Saturday, August 10, alleged that the SEBI chairperson had investments in offshore funds that had links with the Adani group. This controversy is expected to bring different political reactions today.

NEET PG 2024 exam today The NEET PG 2024 exam will be conducted today on August 11 as per the schedule after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of exams on Friday, August 9. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts, from 9 am-12.30 pm while the second shift is from 3.30 pm to 7 pm.

According to the plea seeking postponement of exams, the candidates claimed that they have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient to reach. The apex court said that it can't put the careers of two lakh candidates by rescheduling the exams. NEET PG 2024 was initially scheduled for June 23 but was postponed as a precautionary measure with the ongoing NEET UG controversy.

Olympics 2024 closing ceremony Pistol shooter Manu Bhaker and hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will be India's joint flagbearer at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 11. Sreejesh retired from the game after India's bronze medal-winning feat in Hockey.

Maratha reservation rally Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil will conduct a rally on August 11, putting forth his demands of reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category. The rally is organized by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Foreign Secretary visit to Nepal Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will pay a two-day visit to Nepal from August 11 to 12. This will be his first trip after assuming charge in the office. “Foreign Secretary's upcoming visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its Neighborhood First policy,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

Dubai will celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day Dubai will be celebrating Pakistan's 77th Independence Day by organising a grand celebration on August 11.