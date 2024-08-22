Here are the top events scheduled for Thursday, August 22.

CBI report on Kolkata rape case The Supreme Court has asked the CBI to file a status report of the Kolkata rape case probe on August 22. The case was transferred to the central agency on August 13.

The CJI also informed that the court is setting up a national task force to give recommendations on the safety of doctors.

The Supreme Court has highlighted that rape and murder inside the hospital premises reflects systemic issues. The SC verdict after rape and murder case in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, which has sparked nationwide outrage.

Byju's insolvency plea The Supreme Court will address Byju's plea regarding the revival of insolvency proceedings against the company on August 22. Byju's had raised concerns that the recent stay order on a settlement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is being wrongly interpreted as the insolvency process. Byjus and the BCCI had jointly decided a stay on the revival of insolvency proceedings, after an earlier decision by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that permitted for a settlement.

First meeting of JPC on Waqf bill The first meeting of Parliament's Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will held today, August 22. The members of the committee will interact with representatives of the ministries of minority affairs, and law and justice.

The 31-member committee is headed by BJP member Jagdambika Pal to critically analyse the bill that has led to protests from the opposition parties and Muslim organisations.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is the first major bill introduced by the BJP-led NDA government that aims to reform the registration process for Waqf properties using a centralised portal.

Several reforms under the bill include, setting up a Central Waqf Council along with state Waqf Boards with representation to the Muslim women and non-Muslim representatives, it also designates the district collector as the primary authority to determine Waqf property, which has drawn contention.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8 and referred to a joint committee of Parliament after debate.

Congress agitation on SEBI chief resignation Congress has announced to hold a nationwide agitation today on August 22 demanding SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch's resignation and a probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee in the Adani issue. The announcement was made after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Hindenburg Research on August 10 alleged that SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

The Hindenburg allegations have triggered a political reactions from the opposition demanding SEBI chairperson's removal and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe. The BJP has however, alleged the opposition of being a part of a conspiracy to create financial instability in the country.

IPO today The initial public offering (IPO) for Rapid Multimodal Logistics will begin on Thursday, August 22 and conclude on Tuesday, August 27. The price band for the IPO has been set at ₹84 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares for Rapid Multimodal Logistics. Rapid Multimodal Logistics is a Chennai based company that offers logistical solutions and serves the B2B sector.

The IPO of Resourceful Automobile will open for bidding on Thursday, August 22, and will remain open until Monday, August 26. The price band for the IPO of Resourceful Automobile has been set at ₹117 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹11.99 crore through this IPO.

Bhima Koregoan case bail plea The Supreme Court will hear Bhima Koregaon accused activist Jyoti Jagtap's bail plea on August 22. Previously, the Supreme Court refused to grant interim bail to Jyoti Jagtap, who is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

Bail plea on Pune Porsche case Pune court will most likely announce the verdict on the bail plea of six persons accused of manipulating blood samples in Porsche crash case on August 22.