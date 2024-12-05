Top events today: Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra today. Reports indicate that Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are also expected to take their oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. In other updates, Bhutan's King is preparing for an official visit to India. Justice Manmohan, a judge of the Delhi High Court, is set to be sworn in as a Supreme Court judge. Additionally, Pushpa 2 will be released worldwide.

Maharashtra CM LIVE Updates Devendra Fadnavis to take oath Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra today in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sources said that Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with NCP's Ajit Pawar will take the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. Earlier on Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said that only CM and deputy CM will take oath during the swearing-in ceremony and the decision on the modalities of the cabinet and portfolios will be taken later.

King of Bhutan's India visit Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck accompanied by Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan will undertake an official visit to India from December 5-6. During the two-day visit, the King will also meet PM Modi.

South Korea crisis South Korea is facing a major political crisis after President Yoon Suk Yeol unexpectedly declared martial law. Though the decision was quickly reversed, it has caused a strong political reaction, with more people calling for his impeachment. South Korea's opposition parties on Wednesday introduced a motion to impeach President Yoon after his unexpected and short-lived declaration of martial law. The voting is likely to take place on Friday or Saturday as it must happen within 72 hours of the bill being proposed.

Justice Manmohan to take oath as SC judge Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan is set to take oath as SC judge today. He was elevated as a judge to the top court after the Supreme Court collegium recommended his name recently.

Pushpa 2 release Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer "Pushpa 2: The Rule' released in theatres worldwide today. The sequel follows the highly successful first part, “Pushpa: The Rise,” which released in 2021. The movie will be released dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.

OPEC+ meeting OPEC+ to hold oil policy meeting on December 5. The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on December 1. OPEC+ is looking to postpone its oil output hike due to start in January for the first quarter of 2025, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission launch ISRO will launch PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission at 16:04 IST today. PSLV-C59 vehicle will carry the Proba-3 spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit as a Dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). The Misson launch was rescheduled yesterday due to an anomaly detected in PROBA-3 spacecraft PSLV-C59/PROBA-3

Sri Lanka to present interim budget The interim budget of the new government will be presented on December 5 while the full budget for 2025 would be presented on February 17, the government announced.

NSUI to hold 'Parliament March' over unemployment, students' issues Congress' student wing NSUI has announced to hold a "Parliament March" on December 5 to demand action on issues such as unemployment, recruitment delays, and funding cuts in education, claiming these are adversely affecting the students. The protest will also highlight problems like paper leaks in recruitment exams, systemic corruption and the discontinuation of scholarships for minority and marginalised communities, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) President Varun Choudhary said in an official statement.

Jharkhand Cabinet likely to take oath today The council of ministers of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand is likely to take oath on Thursday, a JMM leader said. "Eleven ministers of the JMM-led coalition government are likely to take oath on December 5," the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader told PTI.