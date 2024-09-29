Top Events Today: PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat, BCCI’s 93rd AGM, Internet suspension in Assam and more

  • Top Events Today: PM Modi will virtually inaugurate Pune Metro's Shivajinagar-Swargate line alongside many other development project in Maharashtra. In Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin is set to take oath as Deputy CM

Updated29 Sep 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Take a look at the top news events of the day

Top Events Today: Today's key events include the suspension of mobile internet services in Assam for eight hours during a Grade III recruitment exam to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 114th edition of Mann ki Baat. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will also virtually inaugurate the Pune Metro and several significant projects, including Solapur Airport. In addition to this,Udhayanidhi Stalin will take oath as Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu. 

Top events of the day

PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

PM Modi will address the nation today, September 29 with the 114th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat,’ at 11am. The programme will broadcast on Akashvani and Doordarshan, the AIR News website and the Newsonair mobile app. It will be live-streamed on AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s Youtube channels.

Election of BCCI representatives to ICC focal point of AGM

The upcoming 93rd Annual General Meeting of the BCCI, scheduled today, will primarily focus on electing two representatives to participate in ICC meetings. Notably, the agenda will not include discussions on finding a successor for current secretary Jay Shah.

The meeting assumes importance because the International Cricket Council has scheduled a conclave in Dubai at the end of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE. The tournament final will take place on October 20, and Shah will still serve as the BCCI secretary on that date. He is set to assume the role of ICC chairman starting December 1, and it is anticipated that he may represent the BCCI at the Dubai meeting.

Mobile internet services to be suspended in Assam

The mobile internet services will remain suspended for eight hours on Sunday during a written examination for recruitment to Grade III posts. "The mobile internet services will remain suspended across the state from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on September 29 during a written examination for recruitment to Grade III posts. Voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines will remain functional," the state government said on Saturday.

Udhayanidhi Stalin to take oath as Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to take oath as Deputy CM today. This came after the Governor approved the recommendations and the swearing-in ceremony will be held on September 29 at 3.30 pm at Raj Bhavan, Chennai. He is currently serving as the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and will also take on the portfolio of Planning and Development in addition to his existing responsibilities. 

World Heart Day 

World Heart Day, celebrated on September 29, raises awareness about cardiovascular health and encourages individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles. The day emphasizes the importance of heart disease prevention through education, nutrition, exercise, and regular check-ups, aiming to inspire people globally to prioritize their heart health for a better quality of life

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Pune Metro 

Prime Minister Modi is set to virtually launch the Metro line connecting Shivajinagar District Court to Swargate. In addition, he will initiate the Swargate-Katraj Extension for Pune Metro Phase-1, a project with an estimated budget of around 2,955 crore. Furthermore, he will unveil the Bidkin Industrial Area, a significant development covering 7,855 acres as part of the National Industrial Corridor Development Program, located about 20 kilometers south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Solapur Airport and lay the foundation for a memorial dedicated to Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule's First Girls' School at Bhidewada.

 

First Published:29 Sep 2024, 06:56 AM IST
