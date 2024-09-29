Top Events Today: PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat, BCCI’s 93rd AGM, Internet suspension in Assam and more

Top Events Today: Today's key events include the suspension of mobile internet services in Assam for eight hours during a Grade III recruitment exam to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 114th edition of Mann ki Baat. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will also virtually inaugurate the Pune Metro and several significant projects, including Solapur Airport. In addition to this,Udhayanidhi Stalin will take oath as Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu.

Top events of the day PM Modi's Mann ki Baat PM Modi will address the nation today, September 29 with the 114th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat,’ at 11am. The programme will broadcast on Akashvani and Doordarshan, the AIR News website and the Newsonair mobile app. It will be live-streamed on AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s Youtube channels.

Election of BCCI representatives to ICC focal point of AGM The upcoming 93rd Annual General Meeting of the BCCI, scheduled today, will primarily focus on electing two representatives to participate in ICC meetings. Notably, the agenda will not include discussions on finding a successor for current secretary Jay Shah.

The meeting assumes importance because the International Cricket Council has scheduled a conclave in Dubai at the end of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE. The tournament final will take place on October 20, and Shah will still serve as the BCCI secretary on that date. He is set to assume the role of ICC chairman starting December 1, and it is anticipated that he may represent the BCCI at the Dubai meeting.

Mobile internet services to be suspended in Assam The mobile internet services will remain suspended for eight hours on Sunday during a written examination for recruitment to Grade III posts. "The mobile internet services will remain suspended across the state from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on September 29 during a written examination for recruitment to Grade III posts. Voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines will remain functional," the state government said on Saturday.

Udhayanidhi Stalin to take oath as Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to take oath as Deputy CM today. This came after the Governor approved the recommendations and the swearing-in ceremony will be held on September 29 at 3.30 pm at Raj Bhavan, Chennai. He is currently serving as the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and will also take on the portfolio of Planning and Development in addition to his existing responsibilities.

World Heart Day World Heart Day, celebrated on September 29, raises awareness about cardiovascular health and encourages individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles. The day emphasizes the importance of heart disease prevention through education, nutrition, exercise, and regular check-ups, aiming to inspire people globally to prioritize their heart health for a better quality of life