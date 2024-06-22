Top Events Today, June 22: GST Council meet, Modi-Hasina talks, Balasore communal violence, more

From GST Council meeting to talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, June 22 is lined up with a number of events. According to the reports, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to impose Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to prepare for the Assembly elections. There is more to this day, let's read about the top events that are happening today on June 22, 2024.

GST COUNCIL MEETING TODAY Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the GST Council meeting likely to review the 28 per cent GST on the online gaming sector. The meeting is being held after a gap of eight months. The 52nd meeting of the GST Council, which comprises finance ministers of all states and UTs, was held on October 7, 2023. The agenda for the 53rd meeting is yet to be circulated amongst the Council members. However, there is word that the GST Council meeting will deliberate on a host of issues, including taxation of online gaming and corporate guarantees on related party services, besides levy of tax on spectrum fees paid by telcos.

NARENDRA MODI-SHEIKH HASINA TALKS TODAY Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday began a two-day State visit to India with an aim to further expand the already close ties between the two countries. Sheikh Hasina and PM Narendra Modi will be holding talks today during which both sides are likely to firm up a raft of agreements providing for cooperation in several sectors. Taking bilateral ties to new heights may also feature in the talks between Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina. The Bangladeshi prime minister is scheduled to call-on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

CURFEW RELAXED IN BALASORE, MOBILE INTERNET REMAINS SUSPENDED Curfew has been relaxed in Balasore of Odisha after a improvement in the situation but mobile internet services will remain suspended. The curfew is likely to remain relaxed from 5 am to 2 pm today. “…curfew will be relaxed from 5 am to 2 pm on June 22, during which all commercial establishments and routine services are allowed to operate,” Balasore Collector Ashish Thakare said. WiFi internet services will be restored in the town on Saturday but mobile internet services will continue to remain suspended.

MCC IN J&K LIKELY TODAY There are reports that the Election Commission will be implementing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) from June 22 to kick start the process of holding Assembly elections in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Assembly elections would be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir and plans are underway to restore statehood to the union territory in the near future. The last elections were held in November 2014.