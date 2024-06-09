Top news today on June 9: Prem Singh Tamang to take oath as Sikkim Chief Minister, EU Parliament voting is ongoing, and JEE Advanced 2024 results are expected.

Top news today on June 9: There are a host of developments, updates and events expected in India and internationally in the political, educational, sports and general spheres on June 9. We take a look:

Narendra Modi to take oath as prime minister today for third time Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will take oath today at 7:15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Today’s swearing-in ceremony will make him, the first person after former PM Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected to the post for the third consecutive term. Alongside Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath on the same day.

Several national and international dignitaries, including top leaders from Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, have been invited to attend the ceremony. The security across the capital city has been beefed up. Rashtrapati Bhawan will have three-tier security till June 11. The Delhi-NCT area has been declared no-fly zone to prohibit the use of drones, and similar devices.

Prem Singh Tamang to take oath as Sikkim Chief Minister today Sikkim Krantikari Morcha chief Prem Singh Tamang said he would take oath as the chief minister of the state for the second term on June 9, according to a PTI report. Tamang and his cabinet's swearing-in ceremony will be held at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok, Sikkim's capital city.

"The swearing ceremony of the new council of ministers will take place on June 9 at Paljor Stadium as it had happened five years ago. A large number of people from various parts of Sikkim as well as SKM cadres are expected to attend the programme," Tamang told PTI.

Tamang, who spearheaded the ruling SKM's landslide victory in the assembly polls and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, thanked the people for reposing faith in the party yet again.

Farmer outfits will today march in support of CISF constable suspended for slapping Kangana Ranaut A few farmer unions have expressed support for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped actor and newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, PTI reported. They have also demanded a investigation into the incident.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are among the prominent outfits which said backed Kaur and said they will taken an “Insaaf march" to the senior superintendent of police's office in Mohali on June 9 “to demand that no injustice be done in this case with the constable".

Kaur has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her after the incident.

JEE Advanced Results 2024 expected today The highly anticipated Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result 2024 is expected to be released today. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is scheduled to announce JEE Advanced results 2024 and the final answer key at 10 am on June 9.

Scorecards for JEE Advanced 2024 will be shared online via jeeadv.ac.in, besides this, the toppers list and their marks and cut-off marks for different categories will also be announced.

Students who clear the JEE Advanced 2024 are eligible to apply for centrally-funded IITs and NITs, based on their rank for their respective category or in the common rank list (CRL).

European Parliament elections voting set to conclude today Voters from 21 European Union (EU) countries will complete a four-days long election for the European Parliament today, as per a Reuters report. The elections which began on June 6, will see 450 million EU citizens shape the bloc's future policies on climate, immigration, China, US and Russia.

While voting in some countries was conducted on June 6, June 7 and June 8, a majority of the EU countries, such as France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland, and Italy (second phase) will vote on June 9. The European Parliament assembly is expected to shift right and boost the numbers of eurosceptic nationalists, the report added.

ICC T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan qualifier today India is set to face-off against Pakistan at the ICC 2024 T20 World Cup qualifier at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York today. Per IST the match will air at 8 pm. Both India and Pakistan are part of Group A. USA is leading the Group A table after wins against Canada and its surprising upset of Pakistan.

Other ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match today are: West Indies vs Uganda (ongoing); and Oman vs Scotland (10.30 pm IST).

