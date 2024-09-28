Top Events Today: PM Modi to address maharally in J-K, NSE to hold mock trading session and more

  • Key events on September 28 include the Spiti Marathon organized by the Indian Army, the unveiling of Bhagat Singh's statue in Chandigarh, and Prime Minister Modi addressing a rally in Jammu ahead of assembly elections. NSE will also conduct mock trading sessions.

Updated28 Sep 2024, 07:17 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Several notable events are set to take place today, September 28 right from Prime Minister Modi to address Vijay Sankalp Maharally in Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to inaugurate 30-foot statue of Bhagat Singh at Chandigarh Airport. Furthermore, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct mock trading sessions at its Disaster Recovery site.

Here's the list of top events today

PM Modi to address Vijay Sankalp Maharally in J-K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Vijay Sankalp Maharally at MA Stadium in Jammu today at 12 pm. Jammu and Kashmir is holding its first assembly elections in a decade to elect a government after over six years of Central rule. This is also first assembly election being held after abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state in August 2019. The third and the last phase of voting will be held on October 1. Votes will be counted on October 8.

 

NSE to hold mock trading session today

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will hold mock trading sessions on Saturday at its Disaster Recovery site. Additionally, live trading sessions are scheduled to take place from September 30 to October 3, also from the disaster recovery location, as stated in a circular issued on Friday. The mock session has been scheduled from 12:00 noon to 01:00 PM on Saturday.

President Murmu to visit Telangana

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the 21st annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law today. The President will deliver the convocation address. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Supreme Court judge Justice P S Narasimha would attend the event, an official release said.

Indian Army to hold historic High-Altitude Marathon in Spiti valley

The Indian Army will organise the Spiti Marathon 2024, a first-of-its-kind high-altitude marathon, as part of Operation Sadbhavana on September 28-29, 2024. This historic event will take place at the Him Yodha Military Station, Sumdo in Kaza Sub-division, Lahaul-Spiti district, Himachal Pradesh. The Spiti Marathon aims to highlight the Indian Army's initiatives in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh, promote local culture, and boost tourism in border areas, according to an official statement from the army.

Bhagat Singh statue at international airport in Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will dedicate a 30-foot tall statue of Bhagat Singh at the international airport in Chandigarh today. September 28 also marks the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter. The Pubnjab CM had earlier said that the aesthetically designed statue has been made of gunmetal. He also expressed hope that this statue will go a long way to inspire the younger generations to serve the country zealously.

