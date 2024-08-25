Top events today: PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat, BJP to launch Maha Jansampark Abhiyan in Haryana, Nagaland on alert, more

Top events today include PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' and his visit to Jodhpur and Jalgaon, BJP will launch Maha Jansampark Abhiyan in Haryana, and Nagaland is on high alert due to prediction of heavy rainfall.

Top events today: Several major events are scheduled for August 25, including PM Modi's 113th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ and his visit to Jodhpur and Jalgaon, BJP will launch ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyan’ for Harayana polls and Nagaland is on high alert as IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the state.

Mann ki Baat

PM Modi will address the nation today, August 25 with the 113th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat,’ prime minister’s monthly radio broadcast at 11am. The programme will broadcast on Akashvani and Doordarshan, the AIR News website and the Newsonair mobile app. It will be live-streamed on AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s Youtube channels.

In the 112th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat,’ PM Modi lauded Paris Olympics players who represented India on the global stage.

“The Olympics give our players a chance to hoist the tricolour on the world stage; give them a chance to do something for the country. Let us encourage our players… Cheer for Bharat,” he said.

Apart from Paris Olympics players, PM Modi also appreciated Mathematics Olympiad winners. India won four gold and one silver medal in Mathematics Olympiad. He also interacted with the winners.

 

PM Modi to visit Jodhpur and Jalgaon

PM Modi will be visiting Jodhpur in Rajasthan today, August 25. He will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rajasthan High Court, which will be held on the High Court Campus, Jodhpur. He will also inaugurate the high court museum, reported PTI.

PM Modi will also visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra today, August 25 to felicitate 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis.’ He will also disburse around 2,500 crore funds for 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs), reported PTI.

He will also provide bank loans of 5,000 crore, aimed to benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs, it added.

 

BJP to launch Maha Jansampark Abhiyan 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will start Maha Jansampark Abhiyan in Haryana on August 25 as the state is set for polls on October 1.

The BJP will open election offices in almost 20,000 booths in Haryana and will begin a Maha Jansampark Abhiyan with the inauguration of the office, a PTI report said.

BJP’s election campaigning plans were discussed in the first meeting of the state election management committee in Rohtak on August 20. The meeting was chaired by State Convenor Kuldeep Bishnoi, the report said. In a separate meeting, the party decided to open offices in every election booth in Haryana on August 25. Currently BJP is serving its second term in the state.

This will be the first time in the political history of Haryana when a party will open its offices at 20,000 booths simultaneously, the report said quoting Bishnoi.

 

Nagaland on high alert

Nagaland is on high alert as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the state till August 25.The India Meteorological Department (IMD issued an orange alert predicting the possibility of heavy showers in Nagaland from August 21.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on Aug 21st & Aug 24; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on Aug 21 and August 25,” IMD weather update said.

