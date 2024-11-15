Top events today: Today, i.e on November 15, several events are set to take place. Kashi is set to witness a grand celebration of Dev Deepavali, with over 1.2 million diyas lighting up the ghats. In Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first-ever Bodoland Mahotsav, an event dedicated to promoting peace, harmony, and Bodo culture. In addition to this, PM Modi is also expected to visit Odisha to mark the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda and will also be visiting Bihar's Jamui. Notably, today marks the last day for corporates to file their income tax returns for the assessment year 2024-25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top events today Dev Deepavali in Kashi On November 15, Dev Deepavali celebrations in Kashi will light up the ghats with 1.2 million diyas, including those crafted from cow dung and made by women from self-help groups. Extensive preparations are on to illuminate Varanasi's ghats.

PM Modi to inaugurate first Bodoland Mahotsov in Delhi on November 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Bodoland Mahotsav on Friday at the SAI Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. The two-day event, focused on language, literature, and culture, aims to promote peace and strengthen the Bodo community. It will also work to connect Bodos from Assam, West Bengal, Nepal, and other Northeast border areas.

PM Modi to launch Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan PM Modi is scheduled to launch national level initiative, Pradhan Mantri Dharati Abha Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan Yojana from Bihar's Jamui district today to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

PM Modi to visit Odisha on Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary PM Modi is expected to visit Odisha on November 15 to attend the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter and tribal icon Birsa Munda in Rourkela. Prime Minister's visit is not yet confirmed. Odisha's Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Naik expressed optimism and noted that the day will be observed as Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas to honor Munda's legacy, as reported by PTI.

PM Modi's to visit Bihar's Jamui Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bihar today to attend a function organised on the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. The Prime Minsiter will be traveling to a remote village in Jamui district, about 200 km from the state capital, to celebrate "Janjatiya Gaurav Divas".

ITR Filing Deadline The income tax department had extended the deadline for filing income tax returns by corporates till November 15 for assessment year 2024-25. The deadline was extended from the earlier target date of October 31 and the new deadline for Assessment Year 2024-25 (for furnishing tax returns for fiscal 2023-24) was set as November 15.

Chopper service to Adi Kailash, Om Parvat to begin The Uttarakhand government expected to launch helicopter service to the Adi Kailash and Om Parvat peaks in Pithoragarh district, aiming to boost religious tourism in the region, a report by TOI stated. As per the report, the service, priced at ₹66,000 per person, is set to begin on November 15.