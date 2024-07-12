Today is set to witness a sequence of noteworthy events, ranging from crucial Supreme Court verdict on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against ED arrest. Moreover, the top court will also hear plea seeking probe into Hathras stampede. In addition to this, IREDA, HCL Tech will declare their Q1 results today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates Here's a list of top events on July 12 SC verdict on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against ED arrest in excise case The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest and remand by ED in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case on July 12. The excise case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

SC to hear plea seeking probe into Hathras stampede the Supreme Court will hear a petition calling for an investigation into the recent Hathras stampede that resulted in 121 fatalities. The petition requests the establishment of a five-member expert committee, overseen by a retired Supreme Court judge, to investigate the July 2 incident. The petition also seeks a directive for the Uttar Pradesh government to provide a status report on the incident and to take legal action against the responsible authorities and officials for their negligence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding Anant Ambani, youngest son of Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, will marry today i.e. on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, with festivities continuing until July 14. Several offices at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) have instructed employees to work remotely until July 15.

Mumbai weather today: IMD issues orange alert India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai with heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

Aelea Commodities Limited IPO Opens on July 12 Agricultural products trader Aelea Commodities Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) July 12 to raise ₹51 crore from primary market. Aelea Commodities IPO is an SME IPO that will list on BSE SME. Aelea Commodities IPO opens for subscription on Friday, July 12, and closes on Tuesday, July 16. The IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on July 18 and the IPO listing date is July 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IREDA Q1 results Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited will declare its Q1 results today. The company has intimated the date of the board meeting and declaration of financial statement for Q2 in a stock filing on July 3, 2024. In November 2023, the company went public and offered shares at ₹32 in its initial public offering (IPO). The stock listed at a 56.25 per cent premium over the IPO issue price. IREDA is the second public sector unit to go public after LIC.

HCL Tech Q1 earnings IT major HCL Tech is also set to announce its June quarter earnings on July 12. According to analysts, the IT firm is likely to post the weakest revenue growth among its peers. While the company is anticipated to show year-over-year growth in profit after tax (PAT), there may be a sequential decline due to project completions and a decrease in discretionary spending. The IT and business services segment is expected to be negatively impacted on a quarter-on-quarter basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!