Top events today: SC’s deadline to declare NEET-UG centre-wise marks, Q1 results, Amazon Prime Day sale and more

Today is set to witness a sequence of events, right from SC's deadline for NTA to declare centre-wise marks of NEET-UG candidates to the two-day Amazon Prime Day sale. In addition to this, several companies including Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, JK Cement, Poonawala Fincorp, RBL Bank, Newton Technologies, Can Fin Homes, ICRA, Rossari Biotech will release their Q1 results today.

Here's a list of top events on July 20 SC directs NTA to declare centre-wise marks of NEET-UG candidates The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare by 12 noon of July 20 the centre and city-wise results of controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 while masking the identities of the aspirants, saying it wanted to ascertain whether candidates appearing at allegedly tainted centres scored more marks than those elsewhere.

Amazon Prime Day sale starts today The two-day Amazon Prime Day sale is now LIVE, with amazing deals offered on electronics, home appliances, clothing and more. In addition to the discounts, there are various cashback offers and additional savings for ICICI and SBI credit and debit cardholders.

HDFC Bank Q1 results HDFC Bank will announce its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, today i.e. July 20. Following the bank's completion of one year since its merger with HDFC Ltd on July 1, 2024, analysts anticipate that the combined entity’s loan and deposit growth will stabilize moving forward. For the first quarter of FY25, analysts expect HDFC Bank to report net profit (profit after tax) either flat or a slight decline on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's mother was sent to police custody until July 20 A local court in Pune district, Maharashtra, has remanded Manorama Khedkar, the mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, in police custody until July 20. She was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening a person with a gun over a land dispute in June last year.

INDIA bloc state-wide protests over ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in Bihar The opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar will organise a state-wide agitation later today over the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation. RJD’s state party chief Jagadanand Singh said, “The law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state. Every day, Bihar is witnessing cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion, rape, etc… Why is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar maintaining a stoic silence on the current situation?” “We... will organise a protest march on July 20 across the state against rising crimes in Bihar. This issue will also be raised in the assembly during the upcoming monsoon session,” Singh said.

Minor change in timings of Yellow Line service on July 20, 21 Train services on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro will be temporarily has been regulated today to facilitate civil work on a 490-meter section of the Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Corridor as part of Phase-IV, according to an advisory. The advisory specifies that on Saturday, the last train will leave Samaypur Badli for Millennium City Centre Gurugram at 10:45 pm instead of the usual 11 pm, and from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Samaypur Badli at 9:30 pm instead of 11 pm. On Sunday, the first train will start at 7 am instead of 6 am from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram. Additionally, there will be no train services between Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri after 11 pm on Saturday and before 7 am on Sunday.