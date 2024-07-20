Top events today: SC’s deadline to declare NEET-UG centre-wise marks, Q1 results, Amazon Prime Day sale and more

  • Top events today: HDFC Bank to announce Q1 results today; analysts anticipate stable growth. Minor changes in Delhi Metro Yellow Line timings on July 20, 21.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated20 Jul 2024, 07:51 AM IST
Top events today: The Supreme Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to publish the marks obtained by students in the NEET-UG 2024 exam by Saturday noon, July 20.
Top events today: The Supreme Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to publish the marks obtained by students in the NEET-UG 2024 exam by Saturday noon, July 20.

Today is set to witness a sequence of events, right from SC's deadline for NTA to declare centre-wise marks of NEET-UG candidates to the two-day Amazon Prime Day sale. In addition to this, several companies including Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, JK Cement, Poonawala Fincorp, RBL Bank, Newton Technologies, Can Fin Homes, ICRA, Rossari Biotech will release their Q1 results today.

Here's a list of top events on July 20

SC directs NTA to declare centre-wise marks of NEET-UG candidates

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare by 12 noon of July 20 the centre and city-wise results of controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 while masking the identities of the aspirants, saying it wanted to ascertain whether candidates appearing at allegedly tainted centres scored more marks than those elsewhere.

 

Also Read | Nifty 50 vs gold: How would your ₹100 have fared in post-subprime loan crisis?

Amazon Prime Day sale starts today

The two-day Amazon Prime Day sale is now LIVE, with amazing deals offered on electronics, home appliances, clothing and more. In addition to the discounts, there are various cashback offers and additional savings for ICICI and SBI credit and debit cardholders.

Also Read | Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 means big savings of up to ₹45000 on best laptops

HDFC Bank Q1 results

HDFC Bank will announce its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, today i.e. July 20. Following the bank's completion of one year since its merger with HDFC Ltd on July 1, 2024, analysts anticipate that the combined entity’s loan and deposit growth will stabilize moving forward. For the first quarter of FY25, analysts expect HDFC Bank to report net profit (profit after tax) either flat or a slight decline on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

Also Read | Microsoft Outage Live Updates: CrowdStrike CEO says customers remain protected

IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's mother was sent to police custody until July 20

A local court in Pune district, Maharashtra, has remanded Manorama Khedkar, the mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, in police custody until July 20. She was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening a person with a gun over a land dispute in June last year.

INDIA bloc state-wide protests over ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in Bihar

The opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar will organise a state-wide agitation later today over the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation. RJD’s state party chief Jagadanand Singh said, “The law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state. Every day, Bihar is witnessing cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion, rape, etc… Why is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar maintaining a stoic silence on the current situation?” “We... will organise a protest march on July 20 across the state against rising crimes in Bihar. This issue will also be raised in the assembly during the upcoming monsoon session,” Singh said.

Minor change in timings of Yellow Line service on July 20, 21

Train services on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro will be temporarily has been regulated today to facilitate civil work on a 490-meter section of the Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Corridor as part of Phase-IV, according to an advisory. The advisory specifies that on Saturday, the last train will leave Samaypur Badli for Millennium City Centre Gurugram at 10:45 pm instead of the usual 11 pm, and from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Samaypur Badli at 9:30 pm instead of 11 pm. On Sunday, the first train will start at 7 am instead of 6 am from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram. Additionally, there will be no train services between Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri after 11 pm on Saturday and before 7 am on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 07:51 AM IST
HomeNewsTop events today: SC’s deadline to declare NEET-UG centre-wise marks, Q1 results, Amazon Prime Day sale and more

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.000.00
    Chennai
    76,124.000.00
    Delhi
    75,533.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue