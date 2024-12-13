Top events today: The Lok Sabha will hold a two-day debate on the Constitution starting December 13 to celebrate its 75th adoption anniversary, with PM Modi expected to respond on Saturday. PM Modi will also visit Uttar Pradesh to assess progress on development projects for the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela. Additionally, heavy rain is forecasted in Chennai today. The International Gemmological Institute IPO will open for subscription today, among other news updates.

Lok Sabha to begin two-day debate on the Constitution The Lok Sabha on December 13 will begin a two-day debate on the Constitution to mark the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption in the country. PM Modi is expected to reply to the two-day debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, PTI reported citing sources. The debate will be initiated by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha, while a similar debate is expected to be initiated by Home Minister Amit Shah in RS, the sources added. As per the listed agenda of the Lok Sabha, there will be a "Special discussion on the 75th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution of India".

PM to meet state chief secretaries to discuss growth strategy PM Modi will meet state chief secretaries next month ahead of the annual conclave with chief ministers to finalise the near-term policy agenda, two persons aware of the development said. The three-day meeting will start from today i.e. December 13. It will help in identifying key issues for the Prime Minister to take up with chief ministers at the next governing council meeting of NITI Aayog, said one of the persons quoted above.

PM Modi to visit UP today PM Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh today to review development works for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. During his visit to Prayagraj, he will inaugurate and launch multiple development projects worth over ₹6,670 crore.

Chennai rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across most areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations.

Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal closed today Due to heavy rains, all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will be closed on 13th December: Puducherry Education Minister Namachivayam

Vishal Mega Mart IPO to close today The ₹8,000-crore IPO of Vishal Mega Mart will end on December 13. Shares are available in the price range of ₹74-78 apiece. The three-day initial public offer (IPO) got bids for 1,15,74,96,150 shares against 75,67,56,757 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

One MobiKwik Systems IPO closses today The initial public offer of fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems Ltd received 20.37 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Thursday, driven by heavy participation from retail and non-institutional investors. The ₹572-crore IPO will conclude on December 13.

Sai Life Sciences' IPO closses today The initial public offering (IPO) of Sai Life Sciences Ltd got subscribed 1.25 times on Thursday, the day two of the share sale. The issue, with a price band of ₹522-549 apiece, will conclude today.

International Gemmological Institute IPO will open for subscription today Blackstone-backed diamond grading firm International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd will open for subscription on December 13 with a price band of ₹397 to ₹417 per share.

YSRCP to campaign to support farmers The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) will undetake a state-wide campaign on December 13 in support of farmers and demand fair prices for paddy. The campaign calls for the state government to procure paddy from farmers at remunerative prices besides highlighting the urgent need for action on behalf of the farming community.

