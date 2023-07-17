In the 7th edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global MBA Rankings 2023, several Indian institutions have been recognised for their excellence.

The MBA rankings for this year offer a valuable guide for students seeking the best business schools to pursue their MBA in various career specializations.

Here is the list of top MBA institutions in India that have secured a place among top 100 institutions of the world.

QS Global MBA Rankings 2023:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad-The institution located in the Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad city is ranked 44th. It provides an opportunity for students to observe life beyond the campus through international exchange programs.

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is ranked 50th. Established in 1973, it offers a range of doctoral, post-graduate, and executive education programs.

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, the oldest IIM in India, is ranked 68th. Founded in 1961 in collaboration with Sloan School of Management, MIT, Ford Foundation, and the Government of India.

The Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad was established in 2001 and is ranked 78th. In less than a decade since its inception, the ISB has successfully pioneered several new trends in management education in India.

QS MBA by Career Specialisation Rankings 2023:

This year's full-time MBA rankings offer an extensive list of the top business schools to pursue an MBA in seven different career specializations.

Consulting:

IIM Lucknow is ranked 33rd, known for its premier business school offering AMBA-accredited long-term programs.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) is ranked in the top 60. It is recognized as one of the top ten B-Schools in India.

Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon is in the top 70s and is among one of the top universities in India.

Finance:

Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad is ranked 30th, aiming to groom business leaders who can respond effectively to changing business opportunities.

IIM Lucknow is ranked in the 50s, known for its fully integrated global management school.

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, founded in 1961 is the oldest IIM in India and is ranked in the 70s.

Information Management:

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta is ranked 22nd.

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is ranked 40th.

The Indian School of Business (ISB) is ranked in the 80s.

Marketing:

The Indian School of Business (ISB) is ranked 32nd.

Operations Management:

The Indian School of Business (ISB) is ranked in the 50s.

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta is ranked in the 80s.

Technology:

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta is ranked 21st.

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is ranked 30th.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is ranked 35th.

Entrepreneurship:

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is ranked in the 80s.

Global Executive MBA Rankings 2023

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is ranked 43rd- Established in 1973, the Institute offers a wide range of doctoral, post-graduate and executive education programmes. Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad is ranked 100.

The Global MBA Rankings evaluated the best MBA programs worldwide. Data was collected through employer and academic surveys, as well as input from business schools themselves. To be considered, programs must primarily be on-campus, full-time, and have an average class size of at least 15 students. Accreditation by AACSB, AMBA, or EFMD is required. Rankings are based on criteria like employability, entrepreneurship, return on investment, thought leadership, and class diversity.