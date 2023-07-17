Top Indian MBA institutions in QS Global MBA Rankings 2023. Here is the list3 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Several Indian institutions have been recognised in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2023. The rankings evaluate MBA programs based on criteria such as employability, entrepreneurship, ROI, thought leadership, and class diversity.
In the 7th edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global MBA Rankings 2023, several Indian institutions have been recognised for their excellence.
