The Global MBA Rankings evaluated the best MBA programs worldwide. Data was collected through employer and academic surveys, as well as input from business schools themselves. To be considered, programs must primarily be on-campus, full-time, and have an average class size of at least 15 students. Accreditation by AACSB, AMBA, or EFMD is required. Rankings are based on criteria like employability, entrepreneurship, return on investment, thought leadership, and class diversity.