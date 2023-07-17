Business News/ News / Top Indian MBA institutions in QS Global MBA Rankings 2023. Here is the list
Top Indian MBA institutions in QS Global MBA Rankings 2023. Here is the list
3 min read17 Jul 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Edited By Fareha Naaz
Several Indian institutions have been recognised in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2023. The rankings evaluate MBA programs based on criteria such as employability, entrepreneurship, ROI, thought leadership, and class diversity.
In the 7th edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global MBA Rankings 2023, several Indian institutions have been recognised for their excellence.
The MBA rankings for this year offer a valuable guide for students seeking the best business schools to pursue their MBA in various career specializations.
Here is the list of top MBA institutions in India that have secured a place among top 100 institutions of the world.
QS Global MBA Rankings 2023:
Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad-The institution located in the Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad city is ranked 44th. It provides an opportunity for students to observe life beyond the campus through international exchange programs.
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is ranked 50th. Established in 1973, it offers a range of doctoral, post-graduate, and executive education programs.
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, the oldest IIM in India, is ranked 68th. Founded in 1961 in collaboration with Sloan School of Management, MIT, Ford Foundation, and the Government of India.
The Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad was established in 2001 and is ranked 78th. In less than a decade since its inception, the ISB has successfully pioneered several new trends in management education in India.
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is ranked 43rd- Established in 1973, the Institute offers a wide range of doctoral, post-graduate and executive education programmes. Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad is ranked 100.
Global Executive MBA Rankings 2023
The Global MBA Rankings evaluated the best MBA programs worldwide. Data was collected through employer and academic surveys, as well as input from business schools themselves. To be considered, programs must primarily be on-campus, full-time, and have an average class size of at least 15 students. Accreditation by AACSB, AMBA, or EFMD is required. Rankings are based on criteria like employability, entrepreneurship, return on investment, thought leadership, and class diversity.
