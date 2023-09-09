The TIME magazine on 7 September released their inaugural TIME100 AI list which showcases 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence (AI). The list of the top 100 list is divided in to four parts - Leaders, Innovators, Shapers, Thinkers.

The 2023 TIME100 AI list features 43 CEOs, founders and co-founders: Elon Musk of xAI, Sam Altman of OpenAI, Andrew Hopkins of Exscientia, Nancy Xu of Moonhub, Kate Kallot of Amini, Pelonomi Moiloa of Lelapa AI, Jack Clark of Anthropic, Raquel Urtasan of Waabi, Aidan Gomez of Cohere and more are among in the list.

Moreover, the list also features 41 women and nonbinary individuals, which includes CEO & co-founder of Humane Intelligence Rumman Chowdhury; cognitive scientist Abeba Birhane; COO of Google DeepMind Lila Ibrahim; General Manager of the Data Center and AI Group at Intel Sandra Rivera; chief AI ethics scientist at Hugging Face Margaret Mitchell; Stanford professor Fei-Fei Li; artist Linda Dounia Rebeiz; artist Kelly McKernan; Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President, European Commission; Anna Eshoo, Representative, US Congress; Sneha Revanur, Founder and President, Encode Justice; Verity Harding, Director of the AI & Geopolitics Project, Cambridge University; Sarah Chander, Senior Policy Advisor, European Digital Rights; Nina Jankowicz, Vice President, Centre for Information Resilience; Elham Tabassi, Associate Director of Emerging Technologies, NIST among others.

Apart from them, several Indians and Indian-origin have also made it to the ‘TIME100 AI List’. Sneha Revanur, is the youngest who have made it to the TIME100 list. The 18 year old is the Founder and President, Encode Justice. As per Time, Revanur recently helped organize an open letter urging congressional leaders and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy to include more young people on AI oversight and advisory boards. Soon after, she was invited to attend a roundtable discussion on AI hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris. Other Indians and Indian Americans on the list include Neal Khosla who is the CEO and Co-Founder of Curai Health which is an AI-assisted telehealth startup co-founded in 2017. It essentially functions as an assistant for doctors, handling straightforward tasks to free up their time for more complex work.

Manu Chopra, Romesh and Sunil Wadhwani, Co-Founders of Wadhwani AI, have also been named on the list; Tushita Gupta, Chief Technology Officer of Refiberd, a US-based company; Pushmeet Kohli, Vice President of Research, Google DeepMind; Kalika Bali, Principal Researcher, Microsoft Research India; Arvind Narayanan & Sayash Kapoor Professor & Doctoral Candidate, Princeton University are also among the ones on the TIME100 AI List.