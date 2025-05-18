Top LeT terrorist Saifullah Khalid, the man behind three major attacks in India, killed in Pakistan

Saifullah Khalid, a key terrorist associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been killed in Pakistan's Sindh province, a new report said on Sunday.
According to a report by India Today TV, Saifullah Khalid, who was a top mind behind orchestrating several high-profile terror attacks in India, was attacked by ‘unknown assilants’.
Livemint could not independently verify the report of Khan's death.
Over a span of five years between 2001 and 2006, Saifullah Khalid orchestrated three major attacks in India. These include – the camp assault in Rampur in 2001, the Indian Science Congress (ISC) attack in Bengaluru in 2005, and the 2006 attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur.
