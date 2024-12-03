From Sensex, Nifty rebounding to Eknath Shinde health update to Parliament winter session, here are today's top stories.

Over 250 stocks hits a fresh one-year high As many as 251 stocks, including HDFC Bank, Persistent Systems and Info Edge (Naukri), hit their fresh one-year highs in intraday trade on BSE on Tuesday, December 3, amid a broader market rally.

Dixon Technologies, Oberoi Realty, PB Fintech (Policybazaar), Caplin Point Laboratories, eClerx Services, Affle (India), Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals and Kaynes Technology India were also among the stocks that rose to their 52-week highs on the BSE.

Indian stock market witnessed healthy buying across segments on Tuesday. The Sensex closed 598 points, or 0.74 per cent, higher at 80,845.75, with 25 stocks in the green. The Nifty 50 closed 181 points, or 0.75 per cent, up at 24,457.15.

Bangladesh crisis Pranay Verma, the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, who was summoned by Dhaka amid the breach at the country's mission in Agartala, on Tuesday said that the meeting was a part of their regular exchanges, and added that they cannot reduce ties to one agenda.

According to Bangladeshi media, Verma was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after Dhaka lodged a strong protest against the alleged vandalism of its mission.

However, after meeting the acting foreign secretary Riaz Hamidullah, the Indian envoy said that Delhi wants to build a ‘constant, stable, constructive relationship'.

Swiggy Q2 results Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Tuesday, December 3, reporting a consolidated net loss of ₹625.5 crore, compared to ₹657 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The newly listed company saw robust order growth in both its food delivery and quick commerce segments during the quarter. Swiggy declared its quarterly results to the stock exchanges for the first time since it went public last month on November 13.

In a regulatory filing, Swiggy announced that its Board has approved an investment in the equity shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary Scootsy Logistics Pvt Ltd, up to an amount not exceeding ₹1,600 crore in one or more tranches, by way of subscription to the rights issue.

Eknath Shinde health update Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday afternoon following a “routine check-up”. The caretaker CM had been taken to Jupiter Hospital in the morning while suffering from ‘throat infection, weakness and fever’. The updates also come amid continued efforts to form the new Mahayuti government in the state.

"I am fine, do not worry," Shinde told reporters while he was being driven to the hospital in Thane.

The Shiv Sena leader had left for his native village in Satara district last Friday to recuperate from illness and returned to Mumbai on December 1. Sources told ANI that he had been rushed to the hospital on Tuesday as his health condition showed no sign of improvement. Doctors had reportedly called for a full examination as Shinde fought a throat infection and fever for over a week.

Parliament session: INDIA bloc stages a walkout Members of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday staged a walkout from Parliament during the winter session in protest over the Adani bribe case.

On the INDIA bloc's protest at Parliament premises, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told ANI, “It's a whole set of issues to do with the Modi Govt's policies... To be very honest, it is a sort of clear signal to the ruling party that many of their policies have found very strong opposition throughout the country. While we are going to cooperate in the House from this morning, nonetheless, there was one, sort of salvo to be fired as a form of protest before going out to debate and participate in the Parliamentary processes. Essentially, we are marking the end of the protest for the last 6 days in Parliament.”

‘India-China tension de-escalating’ External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India-China ties had seen some improvements and added that they remain committed to engaging with Beijing to arrive at a fair, mutually acceptable framework for a boundary settlement.

Jaishankar made the remark while making a statement in Lok Sabha regarding ‘recent developments in India’s relations with China.’

“The recent developments that reflect continuous diplomatic engagements have set Indo-China ties in the direction of some improvement,” said Jaishankar.