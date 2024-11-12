Top News of Nov 12: Market crash; Air India-Vistara merger; Nykaa Q2 results; CISF first-ever all-women battalion; more

  • In today's episode of ‘Top News of the Day’, we will read about the market crash, the finalisation of Air India-Vistara merger, Nykaa delivered its Q2 results, the first-ever all-women CISF reserve battalion and more

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 07:41 PM IST
The Indian stock market experienced a tough day, with early optimism fading quickly, leading to a sharp drawdown
The Indian stock market experienced a tough day, with early optimism fading quickly, leading to a sharp drawdown(REUTERS)

As November 12 draws to a close, let’s take a moment to reflect on some of the day’s most noteworthy and significant developments that have happened today in India.

Sensex, Nifty Crash

The Indian stock market experienced a tough day, with early optimism fading quickly, leading to a sharp drawdown. Despite a positive start to Tuesday’s session (November 12), the momentum was short-lived as investors quickly resumed their 'sell on the rise' strategy. The Nifty 50 continued its downward trend for the fourth consecutive trading session, closing 1.07% lower at 23,883 points. Similarly, the Sensex ended the day in the red, shedding 1.03% to finish at 78,675 points, marking its fourth straight session of losses. Click here to read more

First-Ever All-Women CISF Reserve Battalion

In a significant move, the Union government on Tuesday, November 12, sanctioned the first-ever all-women reserve battalion for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The battalion will consist of over 1,000 personnel and support the force's expanding duties at airports and other critical facilities. According to officials, this new unit will be formed within the CISF's existing manpower of roughly 200,000 personnel.

Nykaa Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps

In Q2FY25, Nykaa achieved a net profit of 10.04 crore, marking a 71.6% increase YoY. Revenue climbed 24.4% to 1,874.74 crore, while expenses grew 23.7%. The company reported a 24% YoY rise in GMV and a 29% increase in EBITDA. The firm's consolidated revenue from operation for the quarter ended September stood at 1,874.74 crore, which was up by 24.4% from 1,507.02 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Read here

Hyundai Motor India Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls

Hyundai Motor India said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September fell 16% to 1,375.47 crore from 1,628.46 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year, mainly due to weak market sentiments and geo-political factors. The company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY25 dropped 7.5% to 17,260.38 crore from 18,659.69 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Air India-Vistara Merger Completed

Air India has completed the Vistara merger to create an integrated airline, partly owned by Singapore Airlines, that will be flying over 1,20,000 passengers daily and connect more than 90 destinations. The two mergers have created a full service carrier and a low-cost carrier of scale for the Tata Group, which is seeking to establish a “world class global aviation company with an Indian heart”.

35 Killed After Car Rams Into Pedestrians in Zhuhai

In a massive tragedy, 35 people were killed and 43 wounded after a car rammed into people while they were exercising on the internal roads on Monday evening in Zhuhai city of south China. The incident took place at 7:48 p.m. (1148 GMT) on Monday, when a small off-road vehicle was driven into a large group of people exercising outside the sports centre.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 07:41 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTop News of Nov 12: Market crash; Air India-Vistara merger; Nykaa Q2 results; CISF first-ever all-women battalion; more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    784.95
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.8 (-2.46%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.15
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.55%)

    Tata Power share price

    414.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.25 (-4%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    256.20
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    638.50
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    14.6 (2.34%)

    Coforge share price

    8,099.00
    03:45 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    35.6 (0.44%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,862.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-0.22%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.15
    03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.6 (-0.29%)
    More from 52 Week High

    ITI share price

    295.15
    03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -32.25 (-9.85%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    441.65
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -35.7 (-7.48%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,789.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -141.5 (-7.33%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,028.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -397.05 (-7.32%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    1,002.75
    03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    80.45 (8.72%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    636.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    34.45 (5.72%)

    The Ramco Cements share price

    910.25
    03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    40.3 (4.63%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,241.65
    03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    52.9 (4.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.