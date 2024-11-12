Top News of Nov 12: Market crash; Air India-Vistara merger; Nykaa Q2 results; CISF first-ever all-women battalion; more

As November 12 draws to a close, let’s take a moment to reflect on some of the day’s most noteworthy and significant developments that have happened today in India.

Sensex, Nifty Crash The Indian stock market experienced a tough day, with early optimism fading quickly, leading to a sharp drawdown. Despite a positive start to Tuesday's session (November 12), the momentum was short-lived as investors quickly resumed their 'sell on the rise' strategy. The Nifty 50 continued its downward trend for the fourth consecutive trading session, closing 1.07% lower at 23,883 points. Similarly, the Sensex ended the day in the red, shedding 1.03% to finish at 78,675 points, marking its fourth straight session of losses.

First-Ever All-Women CISF Reserve Battalion In a significant move, the Union government on Tuesday, November 12, sanctioned the first-ever all-women reserve battalion for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The battalion will consist of over 1,000 personnel and support the force's expanding duties at airports and other critical facilities. According to officials, this new unit will be formed within the CISF's existing manpower of roughly 200,000 personnel.

Nykaa Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps In Q2FY25, Nykaa achieved a net profit of ₹10.04 crore, marking a 71.6% increase YoY. Revenue climbed 24.4% to ₹1,874.74 crore, while expenses grew 23.7%. The company reported a 24% YoY rise in GMV and a 29% increase in EBITDA. The firm's consolidated revenue from operation for the quarter ended September stood at ₹1,874.74 crore, which was up by 24.4% from ₹1,507.02 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Hyundai Motor India Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls Hyundai Motor India said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September fell 16% to ₹1,375.47 crore from ₹1,628.46 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year, mainly due to weak market sentiments and geo-political factors. The company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY25 dropped 7.5% to ₹17,260.38 crore from ₹18,659.69 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Air India-Vistara Merger Completed Air India has completed the Vistara merger to create an integrated airline, partly owned by Singapore Airlines, that will be flying over 1,20,000 passengers daily and connect more than 90 destinations. The two mergers have created a full service carrier and a low-cost carrier of scale for the Tata Group, which is seeking to establish a “world class global aviation company with an Indian heart”.