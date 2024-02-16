Top news of the day: From farmers' call for Bharat Bandh to India vs England test match Day 2, all you must track today
India is set to witness a series of important diplomatic, political, judicial and financial events today, February 16. From budget sessions in different states, India vs England test match Day 2, Gurugram Metro project launch to ongoing farmers protest and Bharat Bandh call today, we have listed a number of events to follow today.