Business News/ News / Top news of the day: From Labour Day, Maharashtra Day, to CSK vs PBKS T20 IPL match; All you need to track on May 1
Top news of the day: From Labour Day, Maharashtra Day, to CSK vs PBKS T20 IPL match; All you need to track on May 1

Fareha Naaz

Key events to watch out for on May 1 include Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day celebrations, CSK vs PBKS IPL T20 match, and President Droupadi Mumru's visit to Ayodhya, developments in land for job PMLA case hearing in a Delhi court and more. Check latest news updates with Mint.

Top news of the day: May 1 is Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day, Events including the CSK vs PBKS T20 Indian Premier League match are scheduled. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)Premium
Top news of the day: May 1 is Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day, Events including the CSK vs PBKS T20 Indian Premier League match are scheduled. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

India is set to witness a series of important  political, judicial and financial events today, May 1. As the country celebrates Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day today, important events include President Droupadi Mumru's Ayodhya visit, developments in the land for job PMLA case, the CSK vs PBKS IPL T20 match, and more are scheduled for the day. Here's all you need to track with Mint for latest updates.

  •  President Droupadi Mumru will visit Ayodhya on May 1 to pay obeisance at the Ram temple, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This is her first visit to the newly built temple complex.

  • Delhi Police issued a summons to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to appear for questioning on May 1 in connection with a case related to the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech.
  • Land for job PMLA Case: The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday ordered Amit Katyal, the accused businessman in the land-for-job money laundering case, to surrender before the Superintendent, Central Jail by 5:00 pm. The court had declined the plea seeking extension of interim bail.
  • T20 Cricket match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

  • International Labour Day: Also known as ‘May Day’, is celebrated on May 1. The May Day is commonly known across various Indian states as Kamgar Din (Hindi), Karmikara Dinacharane (Kannada), Karmika Dinotsavam (Telugu), Kamgar Divas (Marathi), Uzhaipalar Dhinam (Tamil), Thozhilaali Dinam (Malayalam), and Shromik Dibosh (Bengali).

  • Maharashtra Day: Maharashtra Day commemorates the formation of the state on this day. It s also known as Maharashtra Diwas. Equity markets will remain closed today on account of Maharashtra Day. Schools and government offices will also remain shut in Maharashtra.
  • Due to heatwave conditions in Bihar's capital Patna, all private and government schools will remain shut till May 8.
  • Commercial LPG (Liquefied Petroleum gas) gas cylinder price update: The price revision of prices for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically takes place on the first day of every month.

Published: 01 May 2024, 07:55 AM IST
