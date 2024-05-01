Top news of the day: From Labour Day, Maharashtra Day, to CSK vs PBKS T20 IPL match; All you need to track on May 1
Key events to watch out for on May 1 include Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day celebrations, CSK vs PBKS IPL T20 match, and President Droupadi Mumru's visit to Ayodhya, developments in land for job PMLA case hearing in a Delhi court and more. Check latest news updates with Mint.
