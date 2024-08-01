Top News of the Day: Tata Motors & Zomato Q1, Hamas military chief ‘eliminated’, Himachal cloud burst, more

  • August 1 was anything but uneventful. We have listed some major news events that happened today, check them out.

Published1 Aug 2024, 07:57 PM IST
A footbridge and three makeshift sheds, including a liquor shop, were washed away following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Tosh Nullah in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district
A footbridge and three makeshift sheds, including a liquor shop, were washed away following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Tosh Nullah in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district(HT_PRINT)

August 1 was a whirlwind of events and developments across the political, sports, and business worlds. Some major companies released their Q1 earnings, while political parties exchanged sharp jibes at each other. In short, the day was anything but uneventful. We have listed some major news events that happened today, check them out.

ZOMATO Q1 NET PROFIT JUMPS

Food delivery company Zomato’s net profit surged to 253 crore in the quarter ended June from 2 crore a year ago on the back of higher gross order value across its food delivery, quick commerce, and going-out verticals. The company reported a consolidated quarterly revenue of 4,442 crore against 2,597 crore a year earlier. Click here to read more on Zomato Q1

TATA MOTORS Q1 NET PROFIT RISES

Tata Motors announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Thursday, August 1, reporting a rise of 74 per cent in consolidated net profit at 5,566 crore, compared to 3,203 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's leading auto major's revenue from operations rose six per cent to 1.08 lakh crore in the first quarter of current fiscal. Read here for more

HAMAS MILITARY CHIEF ‘ELIMINATED’, SAYS ISRAEL

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Thursday, August 1, that Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif has been “eliminated”. Mohammed Deif was also considered to be one of the masterminds of the October 7 attack on southern Israel when the Hamas militants stormed into the neighbouring territory, killing and abducting hundreds. According to the reports, 58-year-old Mohammed Deif was killed in an Israeli airstrike on July 13. It was an audio tape broadcast where Mohammed Deif named the October 7 raid “Al-Aqsa Flood”.

HIMACHAL PRADESH CLOUD BURST, 5 DEAD

A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh killed at least five people and left approximately 50 others missing. According to the state emergency operation centre, the affected areas included Nirmand, Sainj, and Malana in Kullu, Padhar in Mandi, and Rampur in Shimla districts. Want to read more? Click here for the full story

PUJA KHEDKAR DENIED BAIL

Delhi's Patiala House Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Puja Khedkar. The former trainee IAS officer is accused of using fraudulent means to pass the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. Puja Khedkar's provisional candidature was cancelled by the UPSC on Wednesday. Read here for more

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 07:57 PM IST
