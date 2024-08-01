August 1 was a whirlwind of events and developments across the political, sports, and business worlds. Some major companies released their Q1 earnings, while political parties exchanged sharp jibes at each other. In short, the day was anything but uneventful. We have listed some major news events that happened today, check them out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ZOMATO Q1 NET PROFIT JUMPS Food delivery company Zomato’s net profit surged to ₹253 crore in the quarter ended June from ₹2 crore a year ago on the back of higher gross order value across its food delivery, quick commerce, and going-out verticals. The company reported a consolidated quarterly revenue of ₹4,442 crore against ₹2,597 crore a year earlier. Click here to read more on Zomato Q1

TATA MOTORS Q1 NET PROFIT RISES Tata Motors announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Thursday, August 1, reporting a rise of 74 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹5,566 crore, compared to ₹3,203 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's leading auto major's revenue from operations rose six per cent to ₹1.08 lakh crore in the first quarter of current fiscal. Read here for more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HAMAS MILITARY CHIEF ‘ELIMINATED’, SAYS ISRAEL Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Thursday, August 1, that Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif has been “eliminated". Mohammed Deif was also considered to be one of the masterminds of the October 7 attack on southern Israel when the Hamas militants stormed into the neighbouring territory, killing and abducting hundreds. According to the reports, 58-year-old Mohammed Deif was killed in an Israeli airstrike on July 13. It was an audio tape broadcast where Mohammed Deif named the October 7 raid “Al-Aqsa Flood".

HIMACHAL PRADESH CLOUD BURST, 5 DEAD A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh killed at least five people and left approximately 50 others missing. According to the state emergency operation centre, the affected areas included Nirmand, Sainj, and Malana in Kullu, Padhar in Mandi, and Rampur in Shimla districts. Want to read more? Click here for the full story