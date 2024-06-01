Top news of the week: Phase 6 Lok Sabha polls, KKR's victory in IPL, Donald Trump's conviction and more
This week saw significant political, judicial, and financial events. Important developments this week involved the conviction of former US President Donald Trump, the arrest of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna for alleged sexual offenses among others.
A series of important political, judicial and financial events happened this week. From former US President Donald Trump's conviction in the New York hush money trial to Hassan MP and suspected sexual offender Prajwal Revanna's arrest, here's all you need to know.