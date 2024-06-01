A series of important political, judicial and financial events happened this week. From former US President Donald Trump's conviction in the New York hush money trial to Hassan MP and suspected sexual offender Prajwal Revanna's arrest, here's all you need to know. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, Donald Trump's campaign said that it had raised nearly $53 million in online small-dollar donations after the Manhattan court convicted him on Thursday in the New York hush money trial. WinRed, the official Republican Party donation platform, crashed for around an hour within minutes of launch. As per Donald Trump's campaign, the record surge in collection was equivalent to more than $2 million raised per hour, taking the day's total to a whopping $52.8 million. Also read: Prajwal Revanna Arrest News Live Updates: JD(S) leader remanded to police custody; SIT to probe Bhavani Revanna today The suspended JD(S) MP, Prajwal Revanna, facing sexual abuse allegations, was arrested on May 31 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The probe agency arrested him soon after his return from Germany. This arrest comes a month after he left the country on April 27 in the wake of explicit video scandal. 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate K N Shivakumar presided over Prajwal Revanna's case. The court remanded the Hassan MP to police custody till June 6. Moreover, the Bengaluru court rejected Bhavani Revanna’s anticipatory bail plea. She is the mother of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and the wife of MLA H D Revanna. Also read: Pune Porsche crash: Mother of minor accused arrested over tampering blood sample. What we know so far The sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections was held on May 25 as 58 seats across six states and two Union Territories (UTs)went to polls, registering a 60% voter turnout.

The Supreme Court of India on May 29 rejected Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking a seven-day extension of his interim bail. The Delhi CM had sought an extension of his interim bail to undergo a host of medical tests, He is being probed in connection with case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. On Friday, he said that he must surrender on June 2 and return to Tihar jail as per the Supreme Court order that granted him interim bail on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Also read: SC rejects Arvind Kejriwal's plea for bail extension in Delhi excise policy case Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the The Indian Premier League (IPL) final 2024. KKR registered their third IPL victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai On May 26.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha announced the Class 12th result on May 26, where a total of 54,1061 students appeared for the exam, registering 96.07 percent pass percentage. Also read: Bank Holiday on June 1: Are banks closed today? Only in some states… Check details here The Bollywood movie starring Rajkummar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor “Mr & Mrs Mahi" was released in theatres on May 31 and minted ₹ 7 crore net at the domestic box office.

7 crore net at the domestic box office. As per the latest updates regarding the Porsche car accident, Pune police arrested the mother of the juvenile involved, which occurred on May 19.

