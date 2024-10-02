Top news on 2 Oct: Iran attacks Israel, cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti, Prashant Kishor launches party and more

Top news today: On 2 October, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business.
Political strategist and former JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor on Wednesday officially launched his political outfit Jan Suraaj Party in Patna, the capital city of Bihar. The renowned political strategist launched his political outfit at Veterinary College Ground in Patna. Read more
On Tuesday evening, Iran launched over 180 missiles at Israel, increasing the already high tensions in the region. Iran has said that the attack was in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guard General Abbas Nilforushan. Both of these were killed in an Israeli airstrike last week in Beirut. Read more
On Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi passionately highlighted the significance of cleanliness and community involvement through a heartfelt tweet. He recounted his participation in Swachhata-related activities alongside young friends, encouraging citizens to engage in similar efforts. Read more
Former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that Iran was in “total check” during his tenure. He accused his opponent Kamala Harris of “flooding” the country with “American cash,” which has led to the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Read more
The Embassy of India in Phnom Penh, in collaboration with the Cambodian Ministry of Interior, has successfully rescued 67 Indian nationals who were trapped in fraudulent job scams in Cambodia. The rescue operation highlights the ongoing efforts to address the issue of fake job offers that have lured many into cybercrime activities in scam compounds. Read more
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess