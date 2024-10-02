Top news on 2 October: A series of events are set to take place right from politics to business.

Former JD(U) VP Prashant Kishor officially launches Jan Suraaj Party Political strategist and former JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor on Wednesday officially launched his political outfit Jan Suraaj Party in Patna, the capital city of Bihar. The renowned political strategist launched his political outfit at Veterinary College Ground in Patna.

From Fattah-2 to Ghadr: Iran's hacks to penetrate Israel's Iron Dome—How Tehran pulled off air defense heist On Tuesday evening, Iran launched over 180 missiles at Israel, increasing the already high tensions in the region. Iran has said that the attack was in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guard General Abbas Nilforushan. Both of these were killed in an Israeli airstrike last week in Beirut.

PM Modi takes part in cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti, urges all to support Swachh Bharat Mission On Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi passionately highlighted the significance of cleanliness and community involvement through a heartfelt tweet. He recounted his participation in Swachhata-related activities alongside young friends, encouraging citizens to engage in similar efforts.

'Kamala flooded Iran with American cash': Donald Trump blasts Biden administration over Iran's attack on Israel Former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that Iran was in "total check" during his tenure. He accused his opponent Kamala Harris of "flooding" the country with "American cash," which has led to the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.