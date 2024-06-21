Top News on 21 June: RBI releases MPC minutes, no bail yet for Kejriwal, Bill Gates health hack, more

From Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releasing the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to Bill Gates sharing health hacks for young entrepreneurs; here are today's top stories.

RBI MPC Minutes: Food inflation ‘persistently high’, price stability bedrock for high growth; 5 key highlights The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Friday, June 5, highlighting that the policy must continue to be actively disinflationary to ensure anchoring of inflation target and fuller transmission. The RBI's rate-setting panel believes that durable price stability would set strong foundations for a period of high growth. READ MORE

Amazon's Alexa to offer AI features for ₹ 418 monthly: What it means for Indian users E-commerce giant Amazon is reportedly planning a significant overhaul of its decade-old Alexa service, aiming to integrate a conversational generative AI with two service tiers. READ MORE

Income tax returns: Fraudulent HRA claims while filing ITR can invite hefty penalty — all you need to know House Rent Allowance (HRA) is one item in your salary slip that you can use to lower your tax liability. Fraudulent HRA claims or underreporting your income can lead to 50 per cent of the tax levied or a penalty of up to three times the amount intended to evade. READ MORE

Arvind Kejriwal: No bail yet for Delhi CM, high court to pronounce verdict in 2-3 days The Delhi High Court will pronounce the final order in connection with the bail of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the next two-three days. Till then, the high court has stayed the trial court's June 20 order granting bail to Kejriwal. This means, there's no bail for Kejriwal yet. READ MORE

Billionaire Bill Gates shares health hacks for young entrepreneurs, sees no downside in taking vitamins Billionaire co-founder Bill Gates shared his take on looking “even healthier” than before, as he sees no downsides in taking vitamins and getting tested once in a while to detect any anomalies, as a hack young entrepreneurs should pick up. READ MORE