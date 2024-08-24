Top news today: On 24 August, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Hero Motors has submitted a DRHP to SEBI to raise ₹900 crore through an IPO. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from all 3 formats of international cricket. Mehbooba Mufti said her party is ready to extend complete support to Congress-NC alliance if it accepts PDP agenda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hero Motors IPO: South Asia Growth Invest-backed auto company files DRHP at SEBI for ₹ 900 crore IPO launch Hero Motors, an auto-components company under the Hero Motors Company (HMC) Group, has taken a significant step towards going public. The company, backed by South Asia Growth Invest, has submitted a DRHP to SEBI to raise ₹900 crore through an IPO, as per filing on August 23. The upcoming IPO will comprise a fresh equity issuance of ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹400 crore worth of shares by the company's promoters.

Cognizant files lawsuit against Infosys over trade secrets; Infy denies allegations TriZetto, a subsidiary of IT giant Cognizant, has filed a lawsuit against Infosys in a U.S. federal court. The lawsuit accuses the Bengaluru-headquartered company of stealing trade secrets and proprietary information related to healthcare insurance software. Infosys has responded to the allegations, firmly denying any wrongdoing.

Nagarjuna's Hyderabad N-Convention centre demolition stayed by HC; actor says 'Would have carried it out myself, if...' Telugu superstar Nagarjuna was in for a rough start on Saturday morning as the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) demolished his N-Convention centre in Madhapur for allegedly being constructed on encroached land on the Full Tank Level of the Tummidikunta lake. N-Convention is managed by N3 Enterprises and jointly owned by actor-cum-producer Nagarjuna and Nalla Preetham.

Govt reduces gold duty drawback rate by more than half after revising import duty in Budget 2024: Report The government has cut the gold duty drawback rate on August 23, almost a month after revising import duty. According to the new notification, for gold jewellery, the duty drawback rate has been reduced from ₹704.1 per gram of net gold content (with a purity of .995 or more) to ₹335.50 per gram, a report by CNBC TV18 said.

J&K Assembly polls: Mehbooba Mufti releases PDP's manifesto, says 'ready support to Congress-NC alliance if…'

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti released party manifesto on Saturday and said that the party is ready to extend complete support to Congress-NC alliance if it accepts PDP agenda. PDP manifesto for Jammu & Kashmir polls has called for restoration of Article 370, diplomatic initiatives between India and Pakistan.

Haryana BJP urges EC to postpone October 1 Assembly polls, cites long weekend The BJP unit of Haryana has urged the Election Commission of India to defer the scheduled Assembly polls slated for October 1. BJP has cited holidays before and after the election date that could lead to lower voter turnout. Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal confirmed that the commission has received a copy of the communication on Friday over e-mail.

Kolkata doctor rape case: CBI files FIR against RG Kar college ex-principal Sandip Ghosh An FIR has been filed against RG Kar Medical College and hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh by CBI Anti Corruption Branch after the Calcutta high court single bench ordered. The case is linked to alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the campus. CBI started a corruption investigation against Sandeep Ghosh by filing an FIR.