March 31 saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi sound the Lok Sabha poll bugle, while food delivery aggregator Zomato received a GST demand order worth ₹23.26 crore for FY 2018-19 from Karnataka tax authorities. Further INDIA bloc leaders assembled at Ramlila Maidan in solidarity with Kejriwal, Soren. CUET-UG also extended application deadline till April 5.