March 31 saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi sound the Lok Sabha poll bugle, while food delivery aggregator Zomato received a GST demand order worth ₹23.26 crore for FY 2018-19 from Karnataka tax authorities. Further INDIA bloc leaders assembled at Ramlila Maidan in solidarity with Kejriwal, Soren. CUET-UG also extended application deadline till April 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zomato gets GST demand order of ₹ 23.26 crore for FY 2018-19 Online food delivery platform Zomato said, on March 31, that the company has received a GST demand order worth ₹23.26 crore for FY 2018-19 from Karnataka tax authorities, on March 30. The demand order has been received in respect of excess availment of input tax credit and interest, penalty thereon, the company said in an exchange filing.

INDIA bloc holds Maharally in Ramlila Maidan Top INDIA bloc leaders gathered at the Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday to express solidarity with arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, and urged people to vote out the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls to "save democracy and the Constitution".

PM Modi launches Lok Sabha poll campaign in Meerut PM Modi addressed his first rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule. The 2024 Lok Sabha election is not just for making a government but to make a 'Viksit Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, asserting that people have only seen a "trailer" of development and his government was preparing the roadmap for next five years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CUET-UG application deadline extended again The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday extended the deadline for CUET-UG application for the second time on Sunday. Now, the candidates can apply till April 5.

Discord to start showing ads for gamers to boost revenue Social-media startup Discord plans to start showing advertisements on its free platform in the coming week after long dismissing them, becoming the latest tech company to turn to ads to try to boost revenue.

