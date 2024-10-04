Top news on 4 Oct: Sensex, Nifty plunge, Jaishankar to attend SCO summit in Pakistan, Israel-Iran war & more

Top news today: On 4 October, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business.
The benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 lost about 4.5 per cent each for the week, their worst since June 2022, with most of the decline due to a two per cent slump on Thursday. The broader, more domestically-focused small- and mid-caps fell 2.5 per cent and 3.2 per cent for the week. Reliance Industries, the second-heaviest Nifty 50 stock, shed 9.2 per cent, leading losses on the index this week. Read more
At least 14 naxals were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Friday. The encounter broke out between security personnel and naxalites in the Abhujmaad forest along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts. Read more
Both the Sensex and the Nifty clocked significant losses in Friday's trading session. The Nifty 50 closed 0.81% lower at 25,014 on rising concerns that Israel may retaliate against Iran by targeting its oil facilities. This decline contributed to a total drop of 4.45% for the week, marking the index's largest weekly decline since June 2022, when it fell by 5.61%. Read more
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead a delegation to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit which will be held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16, a government spokesperson said on Friday. The visit will mark the first high-level visit from India to Pakistan in about five years. Read more
Triggering fresh controversy, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday hit back at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu over the Tirupati laddu prasadam row, saying that the CM “is spreading blatant lies”. Even the Supreme Court agreed that such comments hurt the sentiments of Hindus, he noted. Read more
Flights to and from Frankfurt Airport were affected on Friday due to a technical problem with the German traffic control system. Technical faults had been affecting the system since around 10 am. Read more
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered a rare sermon on Friday amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East and urged Muslim nations — from Afghanistan to Yemen — to join the ‘defence’ against Israel. The remarks came days after Iran launched nearly 200 missiles into the other country as part of a retaliatory attack. Read more
