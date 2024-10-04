Top news on 4 Oct: Sensex, Nifty plunge, Jaishankar to attend SCO summit in Pakistan, Israel-Iran war & more

Top news today: On 4 October, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business.

Stock Market Crash: Israel-Iran war to FII outflows—5 reasons why Sensex, Nifty plunged today amid volatility The benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 lost about 4.5 per cent each for the week, their worst since June 2022, with most of the decline due to a two per cent slump on Thursday. The broader, more domestically-focused small- and mid-caps fell 2.5 per cent and 3.2 per cent for the week. Reliance Industries, the second-heaviest Nifty 50 stock, shed 9.2 per cent, leading losses on the index this week. Read more

14 naxals killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region At least 14 naxals were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Friday. The encounter broke out between security personnel and naxalites in the Abhujmaad forest along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts. Read more

Nifty 50 slides 4.4% this week, posts largest weekly drop since June 2022 on growing Iran-Israel war fears, FII outflows Both the Sensex and the Nifty clocked significant losses in Friday's trading session. The Nifty 50 closed 0.81% lower at 25,014 on rising concerns that Israel may retaliate against Iran by targeting its oil facilities. This decline contributed to a total drop of 4.45% for the week, marking the index's largest weekly decline since June 2022, when it fell by 5.61%. Read more

S Jaishankar to attend SCO summit in Pakistan on October 15-16; first foreign minister to visit the country in 5 years External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead a delegation to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit which will be held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16, a government spokesperson said on Friday. The visit will mark the first high-level visit from India to Pakistan in about five years. Read more

Tirupati laddu row: Jagan Reddy says CM Naidu should feel ashamed for ‘spreading lies’, claims ‘three tests are done…’ Triggering fresh controversy, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday hit back at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu over the Tirupati laddu prasadam row, saying that the CM “is spreading blatant lies”. Even the Supreme Court agreed that such comments hurt the sentiments of Hindus, he noted. Read more

Frankfurt airport faces disruptions due to fault in German traffic control system, flights likely to be delayed Flights to and from Frankfurt Airport were affected on Friday due to a technical problem with the German traffic control system. Technical faults had been affecting the system since around 10 am. Read more