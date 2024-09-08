Top news on 8 September: A series of events are set to take place right from politics to business.

Top news today: On 8 September, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India reports first 'suspect' case of Monkeypox, Centre assures ‘no cause of any undue concern’ The government on Sunday reported the first 'suspect' case of Monkeypox (Mpox) in the country and said there is no cause of any undue concern. The Union Health Ministry, in a statement, said a young male patient, who recently travelled from a country currently experiencing Mpox transmission, has been identified as a suspect case of Mpox in the country. Read more

Haryana Assembly polls 2024: AAP, Congress finalise seat-sharing talks, Kejriwal's party to contest 5 seats, say reports The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress have finalised a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, with the Arvind Kejriwal's party set to contest five seats, PTI reported on Sunday, citing sources. The report said the alliance might be finalised by tomorrow, September 9, as AAP's Raghav Chadha and Deepak Babaria of Congress have been engaged in positive talks, and both the parties are hopeful for a successful outcome. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paris Paralympics 2024: India shines bright with 29 medals, including 7 golds, and a whole lot of triumph As the games conclude for India, the differently abled but exceptionally resolute para-athletes of the country made the big stage their own in a record-smashing medal haul of 29. India now stands at the 18th position in the points table. Of the 29 medals in India's kitty, 7 are gold, which is another first for the country that started to make its presence felt only in the 2016 edition, where it won four medals. Read more

IPO Frenzy: 13 public issues, 8 listings to keep primary market busy next week; check full list here The primary market is all set to witness one of the busiest weeks with over thirteen new initial public offerings (IPO) scheduled to open, along with eight new listings next week. The Indian Primary market has demonstrated robust momentum this week, with several public offerings drawing strong demand from investors. Read more

UAE Crown Prince to arrive in India today. Will historic maiden visit bolster shift in Abu Dhabi-Delhi ties? The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Mumbai and Delhi is set to further reinforce strong ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and open avenues for partnership in new and emerging areas, reported the news agency PTI, quoting the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which announced the trip. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Jawhar Sircar, quits TMC MP, to resign from Rajya Sabha as well TMC MP and former IAS Jawhar Sircar on September 8 resigned from his post in Parliament and said he is quitting politics. In his resignation letter, addressed to TMC Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Sircar said he is quitting politics due to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Read more