Top news on 9 August: Manish Sisodia gets bail, Vinesh Phogat awaits decision, SC refuses to reschedule NEET-PG & more

Top news today: On 9 August, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Supreme Court refused to postpone or reschedule NEET UG 2024. Court of Arbitration for Sports said that the decision on Vinesh Phogat's plea is expected to be issued before Olympic Games' end. Aman Sehrawat is all set to fight for a bronze medal in the semi-final of Men's 57 Kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024.

SC refuses to postpone or reschedule NEET-PG examination: ’2 lakh students, 4 lakh parents will weep’ The Supreme Court refused to postpone or reschedule the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate examination (NEET PG 2024) in a verdict on Friday. The exam will be held on August 11. A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra dismissed a plea to postpone the NEET PG 2024 exams and said that it cannot order postponement of the exam a couple of days before the exam is slated to be held. Read more

AAP leader Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months. The Supreme Court granted bail to the former deputy chief minister in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the Delhi excise policy "scam" case, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months. Read more

Vinesh Phogat disqualification: Court hears wrestler's appeal for Olympic silver medal, decision 'expected before...' Days after Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat challenged her disqualification from the Paris Olympics over weight issues, Court of Arbitration for Sports on 9 August said that the decision on Phogat's plea is expected to be issued before Olympic Games' end. Read more

ECI committed to conducting assembly polls in J-K at the earliest: CEC Rajiv Kumar in Jammu Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Friday that the poll panel is committed to conducting assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible. Kumar, heading a poll panel on a three-day visit to the Union Territory, said the Election Commission would not allow any internal or external forces to derail the electoral process. Read more

Waqf amendment bill row: Asaduddin Owaisi, Tejasvi Surya among 21 Lok Sabha MPs on joint parliamentary panel After a heated debate over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on Thursday, a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) was formed on Friday to scrutinise the proposed law. As many as 21 Lok Sabha members have been named in the joint panel. It will also have 10 more members from the Rajya Sabha. Read more

Govt forms panel to watch Bangladesh crisis; will ensure safety of Indians and minorities, says Amit Shah Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Indian government had constituted a committee to monitor the situation in the strife-torn country and along the India-Bangladesh border. The committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force(BSF) and Eastern Command of the Indian Army. Read more