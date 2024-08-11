Top news on August 11: Hindenburg allegations, SEBI chief’s response, Olympic closing ceremony, Bangladesh unrest & more

Top news today: On 11 August, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, have released a thorough response to the recent accusations made by Hindenburg Research. Just few hours left for the grand closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. Bangladesh's interim government issued a stern warning to media organizations, threatening closure if they publish or broadcast false or misleading news.

Hindenburg-Adani Case: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, husband’s 15-point rebuttal to allegations, ‘attempting to attack’ SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, have released a thorough response to the recent accusations made by Hindenburg Research. These claims, published on August 10, 2024, imply that Madhabi Puri Buch held a stake in offshore entities linked to the Adani group, raising concerns about possible conflicts of interest and regulatory misconduct. Read more

Bangladesh news: Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy warns of ‘mob rule’; interim govt threatens media shutdown On Sunday, Bangladesh's interim government issued a stern warning to media organizations, threatening closure if they publish or broadcast false or misleading news. According to media reports, the move aims to curb the spread of misinformation amidst ongoing unrest. Read more

IPOs next week: Five public issues, two listings scheduled for next week; check full list here The primary market is all set to remain in action with five new initial public offerings (IPO) will be launched in the upcoming week. In the mainboard segment, Saraswati Saree Depot IPO to open for bidding. In the SME segment, four public issues will be available for subscription this week. Read more

Hindenburg-Adani case: Market may see a knee-jerk reaction on Monday, post fresh allegations against Sebi Chief Benchmark Nifty-50 and S&P BSE Sensex that have seen volatility during last one week, on multiple concerns may see an impact on Monday as a knee Jerk reaction. Some correction in initial phases is not ruled out by market experts, as sentiments get impacted by fresh allegations of the US short seller firm against SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval getting roped into the case. Read more

Broken neck, multiple injury marks: Shocking details of RG Kar Medical College doctor’s brutal rape-murder case The initial autopsy report of the post-graduate trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, whose body was found inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital last week, had multiple injury marks suggesting a violent, brutal murder after being sexually assaulted. Read more