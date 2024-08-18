Top News Today: Market valuation of top 7 firms increases, Cognizant on salary row, Champai Soren’s next move, & more

Top news today: On 18 August, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. The combined market valuation of seven out of the top 10 valued companies increased by ₹1,40,863.66 crore in the past week. Cognizant clarified on Sunday that it actually offers salaries ranging from ₹4-12 lakh to fresh engineering graduates. Champai Soren on Sunday said he had three options looking forward, which categorically did not specify joining BJP.

Jharkhand ex-CM Champai Soren lists three options amid buzz of joining BJP: ‘After so much insult…’ Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Champai Soren on Sunday said he had three options looking forward, which categorically did not specify joining BJP. Soren tweeted, "...After so much insult and contempt, I was forced to look for an alternative path. With a heavy heart, I said in the meeting of the legislative party that A new chapter of my life is going to start from today." The JMM leader had landed in Delhi on Sunday amid speculations that he would join BJP ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Read more

Market cap of top 7 companies up by ₹ 1.40 crore; TCS, Infosys lead gainers The combined market valuation of seven out of the top 10 valued companies increased by ₹1,40,863.66 crore in the past week, which was shortened by a holiday, as the benchmark Sensex gained nearly 1%. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the top gainers, reflecting a positive trend on Dalal Street. Over the week, the BSE benchmark climbed 730.93 points or 0.91%, mainly driven by a strong rally on Friday. Read more

Upcoming IPO: Four new public issues, five listings scheduled for next week; check full list here The IPO momentum is all set to continue in the primary market next week also with opening of four new public issues. Four companies, including two in the mainboard, are preparing to launch their IPOs in the coming week. Four companies, including two on the mainboard, are preparing to launch their IPOs in the coming week. Read more

Cognizant offering salaries between ₹ 4-12 lakh to fresher engineers, says EVP Surya Gummadis amid social media backlash In response to social media criticism over its ₹2.52 lakh annual salary offer for new hires, IT giant Cognizant clarified on Sunday that it actually offers salaries ranging from ₹4-12 lakh to fresh engineering graduates, according to a report by PTI. The amount being discussed online pertains to non-engineering undergraduate degree holders. Read more

MUDA ‘scam’: Congress announces protests in Karnataka on August 19 against conspiracy to ‘finish off Siddaramaiah’ The Congress has announced state-wide protests in Karnataka on Monday, August 19, against the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's nod to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA alternative site 'scam'. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, on Sunday said, “The protest rallies will be held in all district headquarters across the state. All party leaders and workers will participate.” Read more

Foxconn has invested $1.4 billion in Indian business; over $10 billion business size in 2024 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd., popularly known as Foxconn's India business, has grown by more than $10 billion till the financial year ended 2024, said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Young Liu, reported PTI on Sunday, August 18. The iPhone manufacturer has invested $1.4 billion in India to date, as per the report quoting the company. Read more