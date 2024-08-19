Top news on August 19: Sensex ends flat, PM Modi to visit Ukraine, BJP demands Mamata Banerjee’s resignation & more

Top news on August 19: Sensex ends flat, Nifty 50 closes 0.2% higher led by metal, PSU Bank, energy stocks. PM Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine on August 23, says MEA. BJP demands resignation of West Bengal CM over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder.

Livemint
Published19 Aug 2024, 07:03 PM IST
The market saw gains primarily driven by metal, PSU bank, and energy stocks
The market saw gains primarily driven by metal, PSU bank, and energy stocks(MINT_PRINT)

Top news today: On 19 August, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 closed slightly changed amid some profit booking and mixed global cues as investors considered the approaching Federal Reserve meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on Friday and meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv announced. BJP on Monday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the gut-wrenching alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate intern doctor in RG Kar hospital.

Stock market today: Sensex ends flat, Nifty 50 closes 0.2% higher led by metal, PSU Bank, energy stocks

The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 closed slightly changed amid some profit booking and mixed global cues as investors considered the approaching Federal Reserve meeting. This came after Wall Street saw its best week since November, which culminated in a little increase in US equities on Friday. The market saw gains primarily driven by metal, PSU bank, and energy stocks, with some profit booking observed in banking and auto stocks. Read more

PM Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine on August 23, says MEA: ‘Will be an important visit’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on Friday and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kyiv announced on Monday. "Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine on August 23," the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement, adding that this would be his first trip and "a number of documents are also expected to be signed". Read more

Kolkata doctor rape case: Medics form human chain in protest, CBI receives nod for polygraph test | 10 updates

Junior doctors on Monday continued protesting the rape and murder of RG Kar Hospital trainee. The medics marched from Calcutta National Medical College to Kolkata Police Headquarters, Lalbazaar. In another part of West Bengal's capital city, medics formed human chain blocking roads, all while demanding justice. Read more

Karnataka HC relief for CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land allotment ‘scam’ row, lower court asked to defer proceedings

In a major relief to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the high court on Monday asked the concerned lower court to defer all proceedings after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's recent sanction to prosecute him in connection with the alleged MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) 'scam'. The court has posted the hearing on August 29. Read more

Interarch Building Products IPO booked 2.21 times on Day 01; retail, NII portion fully subscribed

The IPO of Interarch Building Products has seen robust demand from both retail and non-institutional investors on its first day of bidding. The IPO, which opened today and is set to close on Wednesday, August 21, was fully subscribed just hours after the bidding began. Read more

'Mamata the Destroyer': BJP demands resignation of West Bengal CM over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

BJP on Monday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the gut-wrenching alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate intern doctor in RG Kar hospital. BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia, at a press conference in Delhi, termed the Bengal CM as “Mamata the Destroyer” and alleged that it was “through her misdeeds” that the dignity of a woman, who was a doctor was destroyed. Read more

Finance Ministry should identify high-risk taxpayers in the GST composition scheme: CAG

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has recommended that the Finance Ministry regularly identify high-risk taxpayers within the GST composition scheme and verify their declared sales figures using additional sources, including third-party data, to prevent tax evasion. Read more

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 07:03 PM IST
HomeNewsTop news on August 19: Sensex ends flat, PM Modi to visit Ukraine, BJP demands Mamata Banerjee’s resignation & more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    4.4 (2.94%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,232.45
    03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    -45.2 (-1.06%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:58 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    11 (3.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.10
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.5 (1.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    337.45
    03:50 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    29.65 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,120.00
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    167.55 (8.58%)

    Angel Broking

    2,343.60
    03:48 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    184.65 (8.55%)

    Eclerx Services

    2,694.50
    03:47 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    199.85 (8.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.00-141.00
      Chennai
      72,652.00848.00
      Delhi
      72,016.00-353.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.00777.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue