Top news on August 26: BSE mcap rises to ₹462 lakh cr, BJP reprimands Kangana, Russia launches missiles on Ukraine

Published26 Aug 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Top news today: On 26 August, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. The Indian stock market saw solid gains with the Nifty 50 and the Sensex climbing nearly 1 per cent each as investors welcomed US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech last Friday. BJP distanced itself from Kangana Ranaut's remarks about the farmers' agitation. Russia carried out strikes on Ukrainian soil using more than 100 missiles and around 100 drones, claims Zelenskyy.

Stock market today: Nifty 50 extends gains into the 8th consecutive session; BSE mcap rises to record 462 lakh crore

The Indian stock market saw solid gains on Monday, August 26, with the Nifty 50 and the Sensex climbing nearly 1 per cent each as investors welcomed US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech last Friday, in which he signalled that the time had come for a policy adjustment. Indian stock market rose, mirroring positive global sentiment as a rate cut in September looks almost certain. Read more

Zomato, Nykaa, Paytm, CarTrade and more: Should you buy or sell new-age internet stocks? Experts weigh in with top picks

New-age internet stocks have been a topic of intense discussion among investors, especially after a period of significant volatility following their IPOs. Companies like Zomato, Nykaa, and PolicyBazaar have experienced fluctuations in their stock prices, leaving investors wondering whether to hold, buy more, or exit these positions. Read more

BJP distances itself from Kangana Ranaut’s comments on farmers’ agitation, says MP not authorised to speak

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday distanced itself from Kangana Ranaut's remarks about the farmers' agitation and asked the Mandi sitting MP to refrain from making such statements in the future. Expressing disagreement with Ranaut's comments on farmers' agitation, the saffron party said the actor-turned-politician is not authorised to speak on policy issues. Read more

Russia attacked Ukraine with over 100 missiles, around 100 drones, says Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on 26 August claimed President Vladimir Putin-led Russia carried out strikes on Ukrainian soil using more than 100 missiles and around 100 drones. Referring to the drone attacks, Zelensky said in a video message posted on Telegram, as quoted by AFP, “It was one of the largest strikes – a combined one. More than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred ‘shaheds’”. Read more

Honasa Consumer shares jump 14% to fresh record high; here’s what driving the rally?

Shares of Honasa Consumer, the parent company of D2C brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and BBlunt, soared over 14 percent, reaching a record high of 534.90 on the NSE. The stock surged after the company received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal in Chandigarh for the amalgamation scheme involving Just4Kids Services Private Limited, Fusion Cosmeceutics Private Limited, and Honasa Consumer. Read more

Unified Pension Scheme: Explaining Modi Govt’s politics behind the move in 5 points

In a significant decision, the Prime Minister Modi-led government, on Saturday, August 24, announced the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for central government employees. The new scheme, which kicks in from the next fiscal year, assures a pension of 50 percent of the basic salary for those who joined the service after January 1, 2004. Read more

26 Aug 2024
