Top news today: On 29 August, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 hit record highs led by Reliance, Tata Motors, ITC; mid, smallcaps falter Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, hit their fresh record highs on Thursday, August 29, led by select index heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and ITC. Major European markets were up with decent gains when the Sensex closed. Read more

Reliance Industries AGM 2024: RIL to consider bonus shares, Jio-AI cloud to issue 100 GB free storage; 5 key highlights Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) conducted its 47th annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday, August 29. At the meeting, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate announced several projects as part of its digital and artificial intelligence (AI)-led future growth plans and key corporate actions, such as a bonus issue of shares slated for the near term. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIC gets GST demand penalty notice of ₹ 605.5 crore for FY20 Life Insurance Corp (LIC) of India received a goods and services (GST) demand penalty order of ₹605.5 crore for fiscal 2019-20 (FY20). Read more

‘Rise of new India is an absolute certainty’: Mukesh Ambani’s top 10 quotes from Reliance AGM 2024 Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani addressed the shareholders at the company's annual general meeting (AMG) on Thursday, August 29. Ambani discussed the company's growth prospects, areas of focus, and the opportunity the conglomerate brings to fuel India's growth story in uncertain times. Read more

UK’s University of Southampton becomes first foreign varsity to set up India campus under NEP The UK's University of Southampton will be setting-up India campus in Delhi-NCR, becomes the first foreign university to set up campus in the country under new National Education Policy A Letter of Intent (LoI) issued to the University of Southampton (UoS) was handed over by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in an event held in New Delhi. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smriti Irani examines how Rahul Gandhi’s political strategy has changed: ‘When he wears white T-shirt, talks caste…’ Former Union minister Smriti Irani noted that there is a sharp change in Rahul Gandhi's politics. It may come across as good, bad, or childish, ‘but it is part of his strategy’. In a podcast interview, Irani said, “When he (Rahul Gandhi) talks about caste, when he wears a white T-shirt in Parliament, he's aware of what kind of message it sends to the youth." Read more

Shipping Corporation of India receives ₹ 160 crore GST demand notice for FY2020 Shipping Corporation of India received a ₹160 crore GST demand notice from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Government of Maharashtra, for the financial year 2019-20, according to the company's filing in the BSE. The GST order stated that the company owes the taxation body ₹1,60,37,35,973 or ₹160 crore, which includes tax component, plus interest, plus penalty, as per the release. Read more