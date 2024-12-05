Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister, Nisus Finance Services IPO was booked 18.92x, the Supreme Court relaxed GRAP4 measures in Delhi, and ISRO launched PROBA-3 — here are today's top stories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra CM BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra for the third term at Mumbai's historic Azad Maidan on December 5.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar also took the oath as deputy chief ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders were present at the ceremony. Bollywood stars such as Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan, as well as business tycoons such as Mukesh Ambani, attended the event.

Stock market today The Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, surged over 1 per cent during afternoon trade, with the Sensex rose 1,850 points from its intraday low on December 5. Stocks such as Infosys, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Industries majorly contributed to it.

The Sensex opened at 81,182.74 against its previous close of 80,956.33, fell 489 points, and hit the intraday low at 80,467.37. However, the index recovered and rose about 1,850 points from the day's low at 82,317.74.

The Nifty 50 opened at 24,539.15 against its previous close of 24,467.45 and dipped around 172 points to 24,295.55. However, rose 562 points, or 2.3 per cent, from the day's low to hit an intraday high of 24,857.75.

The Sensex closed at 81,765.86, up 810 points, or 1 per cent, whereas the Nifty 50 settled 241 points, or 0.98 per cent, higher at 24,708.40.

Nisus Finance Services IPO booked 18.92x on day 2 Nisus Finance Services IPO was booked 18.92 times on the second day of bidding. The retail portion was booked 27.35 times, and the NII portion was subscribed 20.74 times. The QIB portion was booked 3.16 times, while the employee portion had been booked 73 per cent on December 5.

ISRO launches PROBA-3 spacecraft PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the PROBA-3 spacecraft PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on December 5.

The spacecraft was launched successfully, according to the ISRO update. The project was a collaboration between ISRO, NewSpace India Limited and the European Space Agency.