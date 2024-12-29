Top News on December 29: Important political, social, financial and economic events marked the day. Key developments that happened on Sunday include Jeju plane crash, Charles Dolan death, South Africa entered WTC finals after defeating Pakistan, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries witnessed market capital gains and more.

‘Punjab Bandh’ on Dec 30: From blocking of roads, rail routes to suspension of milk, vegetables supply - Farmers' protest till 4 pm In Punjab, protesting farmers have raised a call for a ‘complete shutdown’ on December 30. Road and rail blockades will take place from 7:00 am till 4:00 pm. Milk, fruits, and vegetables supply will be suspended until the conclusion of protest on Monday. The supply will most likely resume in the evening as several trade organisations have lent their support to the protest. Read more here

Charles Dolan passes away: HBO and Cablevision founder died at 98, leaves behind a billion-dollar legacy Charles Dolan, founder of some of the most prominent US media companies, passed away at the age of 98. According to a statement issued by his family on Saturday, Home Box Office Inc. and Cablevision Systems Corp founder died of natural causes. “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father and patriarch, Charles Dolan, the visionary founder of HBO and Cablevision,” the statement reads. Read more here

Jeju Air Plane Crash: ‘I take full responsibility,’ says CEO following plane crash in South Korea Jeju Air Plane Crash: On Sunday, a Jeju Air passenger jet carrying 181 people burst into flames. After skidding off the runway, the plane struck a wall at an airport in South Korea's Muan County. Expressing regret over the tragic incident, Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae issued a statement and offered heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, Yonhap news agency reported. "Regardless of the cause, I take full responsibility as the CEO," the CEO said. Read more here

Azerbaijan airlines plane crashed following shot from Russia, claims President Ilham Aliyev: “Clear attempts to cover up” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the passenger plane had been damaged by shooting from the ground in Russia. As many as 38 people died after Azerbaijan airlines plane crashed last week. Ilham Aliyev suggested that some in Russia had lied about the cause of the disaster. Read more here

WTC 2025: South Africa enters finals for first time after beating Pakistan at Centurion WTC 2025: South Africa made history on Sunday, it entered the finals of the World Test Championshiop for first time after defeating Pakistan in the first Test at Centurtion. South Africa won against Pakistan by 2 wickets. Announcing South Africa's entry into WTC 2025 finals, the International Cricket Council in a post on X wrote, “𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 𝙁𝙄𝙉𝘼𝙇𝙄𝙎𝙏 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙈𝙀𝘿. South Africa are headed to Lord's for the #WTC25 Final.” Read more here

Hardeep Puri takes ‘Narsimha Rao’ jibe at Congress for row over Manmohan Singh’s death Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister, charged at the Congress for "creating" a controversy over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday. “There is no controversy but it is being created. Congress party is isolated in the INDI alliance and even in the country,” Hardeep Singh Puri said, adding that the mortal remains of ex-P Narsimha Rao were not even brought to the AICC headquarters. Read more here