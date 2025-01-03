On January 3, the Indian stock market fell significantly. Meanwhile, in China, the COVID-like HMPV virus is wreaking havoc, causing significant panic among the people; read to know the other top stories of the day

From Indian stock market indices suffering significant losses, to Covid-like HMPV virus wreaking havoc in China, actor Allu Arjun getting bail - we bring you a glimpse of the top stories on January 3.

Stock market crash Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—suffered significant losses on Friday, January 3, due to profit booking amid the strengthening US dollar.

The BSE benchmark Sensex opened at 80,072.99 against its previous close of 79,943.71 and fell 834 points to an intra-day low of 79,109.73. However, the 30-pack index recouped some losses and closed 721 points, or 0.90 per cent, down at 79,223.11.

China COVID-like HMPV virus outbreak A virus, called human metapneumovirus (HMPV), has been spreading in China. The country reported rising cases of HMPV, especially among those under 14 in northern provinces, reported Reuters.

Speaking to Livemint, several doctors said that the HMPV virus has symptoms very similar to that of the COVID-19 virus. Precautionary measures such as wearing masks in crowded areas, avoiding close contact, can help reduce the risk of contracting HMPV.

In a major relief for Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun, Hyderabad's Nampally court has granted him a regular bail in stampede case. Allu Arjun has been granted bail on two sureties bond of worth ₹50,000 each.

“He (Allu Arjun) has to execute ₹50,000 with two sureties and has to visit the police station every Sunday," Ashok Reddy, advocate for Allu Arjun said. The stampede happened on December 4, just a day before ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’s' official release in the theatres.

Delhi chokes in ‘very poor’ AQI, GRAP 3 curbs reimposed Delhi-NCR faces ‘very poor’ air quality, which led to GRAP Stage 3 restrictions being reintroduced in the region. GRAP 3 measures include halting non-essential construction, shifting classes online, and limiting certain vehicles.

A thick layer of fog also enveloped the Delhi Airport and nearby areas, significantly impacting visibility.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Milind Nagnur steps down as COO,CTO Kotak Mahindra Bank's Milind Nagnur resigned from his positions as the chief operating officer, and the chief technology officer, effective February 15. He is stepping down due to personal reasons, the Indian private lender announced on Friday.

5 stocks that gave 40% returns India's stock market indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, experienced sharp declines on Friday, January 3, driven by profit-taking amid a strengthening US dollar.

ITI, Lloyds Metals and Ener, Apollo Micro Systems, Avonmore Capital, GMR Power and Urban are the five stocks that gave up to 40 per cent return this week, ending January 3.

India's forex reserves dip India's forex reserves dropped by USD 4.112 billion to USD 640.279 billion during the week ended December 27, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the forex reserves had dropped by USD 8.478 billion to USD 644.391 billion.