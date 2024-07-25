Top news on July 25: Tech Mahindra, Adani Green Q1 results, rain mayhem in Mumbai-Pune & more

Top news on July 25: Adani Green's net profit rises 95% to 629 crore in Q1. Tech Mahindra's net profit rises 23% to 851.5 crore in Q1. Pragati Express, other Mumbai-Pune trains cancelled amid torrential downpour

Published25 Jul 2024, 06:38 PM IST
Adani Green Q1 results
Adani Green Q1 results(REUTERS)

Top news today: On 25 July, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Adani Green Energy announced a 95 per cent increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to 629 crore for the quarter ending 30 June. Tech Mahindra announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) reporting a rise of 23 per cent in consolidated net profit at 851.5 crore. 

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for the fifth session in a row; Axis Bank, ICICI Bank among top drags

Extending their losses into the fifth consecutive session, Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the red on Thursday, July 25, tracking weak global cues. Sensex closed 109 points, or 0.14 per cent, lower at 80,039.80, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,406.10, down 7 points, or 0.03 per cent. Read more

Adani Green Q1 results: Net profit rises 95% to 629 crore, revenue at 2,528 crore

Adani Green Energy, on July 25, announced a 95 percent increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to 629 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. In comparison, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of 323 crore during the same period the previous year. Read more

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Net profit rises 23% to 851.5 crore, revenue drops 1.2% YoY; 5 key highlights

Tech Mahindra announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Thursday, July 25, reporting a rise of 23 per cent in consolidated net profit at 851.5 crore, compared to 692.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's fifth-largest software company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal fell 1.2 per cent to 13,006 crore, compared to 13,159 crore in the year-ago period. Read more

Centre flags 'recurring' attacks on Temples in Canada, says ‘Expect action against anti-India elements…'

The Ministry of External Affairs has called for strict action against ‘anti-India elements’ in Canada after a temple was vandalised in the Edmonton region. Hindu-phobic graffiti was found spray painted on the exterior siding of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Alberta on Monday — with slurs targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya. The development is the latest in a string of temple vandalism incidents reported from the country. Read more

Maharashtra Rains: Pragati Express, other Mumbai-Pune trains cancelled amid torrential downpour. Details here

Central Railways announced the cancellation of several trains plying between Mumbai and Pune on Thursday amid heavy rainfall. The development came even as the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the capital city and adjoining areas. A flood-like situation also emerged across large swathes of Pune on Thursday with around 400 people being evacuated from low-lying areas. Read more

On Anil Deshmukh's ‘frame Thackerays’ claim, Devendra Fadnavis says he has ‘audiovisual evidence’

Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday, July 25, that he has 'audiovisual evidence' against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh where he is heard talking about Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. Anil Deshmukh had earlier alleged that Devendra Fadnavis had asked him to implicate Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab. Read more

 

First Published:25 Jul 2024, 06:38 PM IST
