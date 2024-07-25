Top news on July 25: Tech Mahindra, Adani Green Q1 results, rain mayhem in Mumbai-Pune & more

Top news today: On 25 July, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Adani Green Energy announced a 95 per cent increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹629 crore for the quarter ending 30 June. Tech Mahindra announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) reporting a rise of 23 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹851.5 crore.

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for the fifth session in a row; Axis Bank, ICICI Bank among top drags Extending their losses into the fifth consecutive session, Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the red on Thursday, July 25, tracking weak global cues. Sensex closed 109 points, or 0.14 per cent, lower at 80,039.80, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,406.10, down 7 points, or 0.03 per cent.

Adani Green Q1 results: Net profit rises 95% to ₹ 629 crore, revenue at ₹ 2,528 crore Adani Green Energy, on July 25, announced a 95 percent increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹629 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. In comparison, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹323 crore during the same period the previous year.

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹ 851.5 crore, revenue drops 1.2% YoY; 5 key highlights Tech Mahindra announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Thursday, July 25, reporting a rise of 23 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹851.5 crore, compared to ₹692.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's fifth-largest software company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal fell 1.2 per cent to ₹13,006 crore, compared to ₹13,159 crore in the year-ago period.

Centre flags 'recurring' attacks on Temples in Canada, says 'Expect action against anti-India elements…' The Ministry of External Affairs has called for strict action against 'anti-India elements' in Canada after a temple was vandalised in the Edmonton region. Hindu-phobic graffiti was found spray painted on the exterior siding of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Alberta on Monday — with slurs targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya. The development is the latest in a string of temple vandalism incidents reported from the country.

Maharashtra Rains: Pragati Express, other Mumbai-Pune trains cancelled amid torrential downpour. Details here Central Railways announced the cancellation of several trains plying between Mumbai and Pune on Thursday amid heavy rainfall. The development came even as the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the capital city and adjoining areas. A flood-like situation also emerged across large swathes of Pune on Thursday with around 400 people being evacuated from low-lying areas.