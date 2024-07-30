Top news on July 30: Nifty 50 closes short of 25k, Wayanad landslide, Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot duo bags 2nd bronze & more

Top news today: On 30 July, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. The Indian stock market's frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, closed flat on Tuesday, July 30, amid mixed global cues. Nearly 100 people were killed and dozens injured after heavy rains triggered massive landslides in the Meppadi area of Kerala's Wayanad. Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh duo defeated South Korea to secure the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex close flat; focus shifts to US Fed meet outcome The Indian stock market's frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, closed flat on Tuesday, July 30, amid mixed global cues. Meanwhile, the midcap and smallcap segments continued to outperform the benchmarks despite concerns over their high valuations. The Nifty 50 opened at 24,839.40 against its previous close of 24,836.10 and touched its intraday high and low of 24,971.75 and 24,798.65, respectively. Read more

Wayanad landslide death toll nears 100; CM says entire area has been wiped out, many feared trapped, swept away Nearly 100 people were killed and dozens injured after heavy rains triggered massive landslides in the Meppadi area of Kerala's Wayanad. The landslides struck hilly areas in Wayanad in the early hours of Tuesday, July 30, 2024. According to the local media reports, most of the victims were people who worked on the tea and cardamom estates and were likely asleep in their makeshift tents when landslides struck. Read more

Delhi UPSC aspirants' death: Chief Secretary's report reveals Rau's Study Circle ‘completely’ blocked drainage system Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar submitted a Magisterial Enquiry report to Revenue Minister Atishi on Tuesday revealing that Rau's Study Circle coaching center in Old Rajinder Nagar, where three civil services aspirants tragically died in a basement flood, had violated several safety norms. Read more

FM Nirmala Sitharaman responds to Budget debate in Lok Sabha, says 'not given lesser allocation to any sector….' Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday responded to Budget 2024-25 debate in Lok Sabha and slammed Opposition parties for ‘misleading claims’ that the Budget has provided funds only to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh and nothing to other states. Read more

SEBI cracks down on F&O trading mess, suggests contract size to strike price for retail investors; 7 key measures

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed a series of near-term measures to prevent speculative trading, such as gambling in index derivatives, which include curbing multiple option contract expiries and increasing the size of options contracts. The seven measures suggested by the market watchdog are aimed at curbing market speculation, enhancing investor protection and ensuring greater market stability. Read more

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot duo brings 2nd bronze medal to India; PM Modi says, ‘Our shooters make us…’ Manu Bhaker demonstrated remarkable composure, while Sarabjot Singh provided perfect support. The duo defeated South Korea to secure the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, marking a historic achievement at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi congratulated the Manu-Sarabjot duo for their achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024, saying, “Our shooters continue to make us proud!” Read more