Top News on Nov 4: Sensex, Nifty 50 crash, Q2 results, Canada Hindu temple attack, and more

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published4 Nov 2024, 08:36 PM IST
Top News on Nov 4: A number of key events happened on Monday that one must take note of. Here's the compiled list of important financial, political, international and economic happenings today.

Stock market today

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 crashed over 1 per cent each on Monday as the Indian stock market saw an across-the-board selloff after Diwali holidays. Moreover, the mid-and small-cap segments witnessed around 2 per cent dip. The Sensex closed at 78,232.60 while the Nifty 50 closed at 23,816.15. Read more here

Indian rupee

On Monday, the Indian rupee reached all-time low. The depreciation of rupee can be attributed to easing of continuous outflow from local stocks. In the November 4 market session, the Indian rupee closed at 84.1150 against the US dollar after touching the forever low of 84.1225 earlier, according to Reuters report. Read more here

IRCTC Q2 Results

Quarter 2 results of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) were announced today. According to the BSE filing, IRCTC registered 4.47 per cent growth in its net consolidated profit, totalling to 307.86 crore in the July to September quarter. After Monday's trading session, the company's shares closed 1.89 per cent lower at 816.20, compared with previous market closing that stood at 831.95 on Friday. Read more here

Reliance Jio IPO

Jio's initial public offering (IPO) is making headlines as Reliance Industries will reportedly launch its telecom arm next year. However, the IPO for Jio's retail division may be delayed until a later date, according to media reports. Mukesh Ambani will be targeting a 2025 Mumbai listing for his telecom business Jio, Reuters reported citing statement from two people familiar with the matter. Notably, Reliance is yet to announce official dates for the Jio IPO. Read more here

Trouble for Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday confirmed that he will appear for questioning in the MUDA case on November 6. This comes days after the ED conducted raids at multiple locations across the state. The case relates to money laundering allegations, that suspects illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. Read more here

India condemns Brampton temple attack

India issued a statement condemning the violent attack at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton which was led by pro-Khalistani elements. The violence occurred on Sunday during Indian consular officials visit. India urged Justin Trudeau's government to ensure that all places of worship are protected. Read more here

RG Kar rape and murder case

West Bengal court on Monday levelled rape and murder charges against Sanjay Roy, the prime suspect in RG Kar rape and murder case. The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was brutally murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Her death set off mass protests across the state. Read more here

 

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 08:36 PM IST
