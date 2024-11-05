Top News on Nov 5: Sensex, Nifty 50’s smart rebound, voting underway in US, Govt to sell 2.5% in Hindustan Zinc, more

From Sensex, Nifty 50's smart rebound to voting in US to elect 47th President, here are today's top stories.

Top News on Nov 5: Key events that happened today include Indian stock indices recovery, announcement of OFS for Hindustan Zinc, US stocks increase, ongoing polling in US and more.
Top News on Nov 5: Key events that happened today include Indian stock indices recovery, announcement of OFS for Hindustan Zinc, US stocks increase, ongoing polling in US and more.(Bloomberg)

From Sensex, Nifty 50's smart rebound to voting in US to elect 47th President, here are today's top stories.

Stock market today

With a notable recovery from its lows, both the benchmark indices of the Indian stock market closed the session with positive gains today. The resounding rebound of the market followed worst intraday performance in a month. The recovery, which came before US voters went to polls, was primarily driven by banking stocks. Banks that registered gains included HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis, and State Bank of India. Read more here

Hindustan Zinc FPO

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Tuesday announced an offer for sale (OFS) in Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL). The government has decided to sell up to 2.5 per cent stake at a floor price of 505 per share. DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey in a post on X said, “Offer for sale in Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) opens tomorrow (Wednesday) for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Thursday, 7th November. Government will divest 1.25 per cent equity with an additional 1.25 per cent as greenshoe option.” Read more here

Wall Street

Amid anxiety over neck-and-neck contest of US Presidential candidates, the US stocks rose on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 40.9 points (0.10 per cent) to 41835.49 at the opening bell. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 increased 9.7 points (0.17 per cent) to 5722.43. The Nasdaq Composite rose 70.7 points (0.39 per cent) to 18250.707. Read more here

Jharkhand Elections

The INDIA bloc alliance released joint manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly polls. Vowing to deliver seven guarantees Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said,""Whenever we talk about any guarantees, PM Narendra Modi immediately criticises it... PM Modi came here and during his speech, he mentioned my name and said that there is no reliability of Congress' guarantees... Congress fulfils all its guarantees but Modi's guarantees never get fulfilled." Read more here

Gujarat Bullet Train Bridge Collapse

An under-construction bullet train bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Anand. Anand Police and fire brigade rushed to the scene to rescue those who were trapped under the debris. National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said, "Today evening at Mahi river, at construction site of bullet train project three labourers trapped in between concrete blocks." Read more here

US Election

Polling is underway in the United States to elect 47th President. Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate and US Vice President is in a high-stakes battle against former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump. Read more here

The US federal agencies on Monday night warned about Russian disinformation campaigns and alerted the public against foreign influence operations that aimed to undermine confidence in the US electoral process. On the eve of elections, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a joint statement. Read more here

 

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

