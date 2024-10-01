Top news on Oct 1: J-K votes, SIT probe into Tirupati laddu stopped, Rajnikanth & Govinda to be discharged soon & more

Top news today: On 1 October, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business.

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls: West Pakistani refugees vote for the first time as final phase sees brisk voting

Voters queued up early on Tuesday at polling stations in 40 seats across seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir as polling for the third and final phase of the assembly elections got underway, officials said. More than 3.9 million eligible voters will decide the fate of 415 candidates, including two former deputy chief ministers, Tara Chand and Muzaffar Baig. Read more

Tirupati laddu ‘animal fat’ row: SIT probe temporarily stopped; Andhra DGP says, ‘in adherence to Supreme Court order…’ A day after the Supreme Court stated that there is currently no evidence to suggest animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP regime, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government halted its probe on Tuesday as the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court. Read more

Rajinikanth Health Update: Actor is stable, should be home in two days; hospital says ‘had swelling in main blood…’ The health of superstar Rajinikanth, who has been admitted to a corporate hospital, is stable, and he should be home in two days, said the hospital on Tuesday. Rajinikanth, 73, was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on September 30, after experiencing severe stomach pain. Read more

Bihar: Seven children injured after explosion near garbage dump in Bhagalpur, SIT formed Bihar police on Tuesday said at least 7 children were injured in an explosion that took place near a garbage dump at Khilafat Nagar area of Bhagalpur district. All the injured were rushed to hospital and SIT has been constituted to further investigate the matter. Read more

Govinda health update: Doctors remove bullet from leg, actor says ‘with the blessings of my fans…’ — What we know Bollywood actor Govinda, who suffered a leg injury after his revolver accidentally went off on Tuesday morning, informed his fans that the bullet has been removed, and he is doing better. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also contacted the actor to inquire about his health and wished him a speedy and complete recovery. Read more

Rahul Gandhi raises drugs issue; targets PM Modi, Adani and Ambani in Haryana poll rallies Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing election rallies in Haryana, and raked-up names of Adani and Ambani, accusing the BJP-led Centre of working for a handful of billionaires in the country. Gandhi made the remarks while addressing rallies in Haryana's Bahadurgarh and Sonipat. Read more

Thailand: School bus catches fire outside Bangkok, over 20 feared dead | Watch video In a tragic incident, a school bus carrying students of elementary and junior high school with their teachers caught fire in suburban Bangkok on Tuesday. According to Thai authorities, more than 20 of total 44 passengers on board are feared dead. Read more