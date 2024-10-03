Top News on Oct 3: Sensex, Nifty crash over 2% each, top Hamas leader ‘killed’, India slams US religious freedom report

Top news today: On 3 October, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business.
The worst intra-day fall for the Indian stock market in two months wiped off nearly 9.78 lakh crore from investors’ wealth on Thursday, 3 October. On Thursday, the market capitalisation of all companies listed on the BSE tumbled to ₹4,65.07 lakh crore from ₹4,74.86 lakh crore on Tuesday. Read more
The Indian equity markets have experienced a recent pullback following a record-breaking rally. In a recent note, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities highlighted that investors seem to be overlooking concerns about high valuations. They believe that the pursuit of returns has outweighed the fear of risks, whether apparent or hidden. Read more
The Israeli military said that it had “eliminated” three top Hamas commanders including Rawhi Mushtaha — the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip — earlier this year. The assertion came amid escalating tensions the Middle East with war now raging on three fronts. Read more
India on Thursday firmly rejected the report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on religious freedom, saying it was a “biased organisation with a political agenda”. “It continues to misrepresent facts and peddles a motivated narrative about India. We reject this malicious report, which only serves to discredit USCIRF further,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. Read more
Congress leader and Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has sparked a huge controversy after claiming that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was himself a non-vegetarian and was not against cow slaughter, PTI reported on Thursday. “Savarkar was a non-veg eater and he was not against cow slaughter. As a Brahmin, he consumed meat and openly promoted eating meat,” he said. Read more
The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Madras High Court's order against spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in a case related to allegations of “forcing women to become hermits”. The apex court also transferred the matter from Madras HC to itself. The stay order was passed after Sadhguru's Isha Foundation challenged the Madras HC's order in the Supreme Court. Read more
HDFC Securities faced a technical on Thursday, 3 October, with several users complaining that they were unable to place orders on the platform. The glitch comes at a time when the Indian stock market was witnessing heavy selling pressure. In today's trade, both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 tumbled over 2% due to escalating geopolitical tensions among other reasons. Read more
Indian stock markets continued to garner strong interest from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) so far in the current financial year 2024-25 (FY25), driven by improving macroeconomic conditions, declining inflation, and a significant rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. Read more
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess